Jamie Oliver's son Buddy, 14, is a natural TV star in behind-the-scenes photo

Jamie Oliver is a doting dad of five, and it seems one of his children in particular is following in his culinary footsteps. The TV chef and star of The Naked Chef, 50, took to Instagram over the weekend to share behind-the-scenes photos from time spent filming in Essex for a culinary TV show. Joining Jamie on set was his 14-year-old son Buddy. Buddy, whom Jamie shares with his wife of 25 years, Jools Oliver, appeared in a sweet selfie with his dad.

Buddy was the spitting image of his father as he smiled at the camera, wearing a red T-shirt. "My boy," the proud father captioned the picture. Later, Buddy featured on Jamie's Instagram Stories, where he was seen cooking on camera with a lovely sea backdrop. "Yes. My boy cooking up a storm," Jamie penned.

Can Jamie Oliver's kids cook? © Instagram Jamie shared a sweet selfie with his eldest son Jamie has made no secret of Buddy's budding culinary talents. Speaking exclusively with HELLO! last week, after we joined him for a pasta masterclass, Jamie revealed: "Buddy loves to cook, but he's a teenager, so he's exploring all of his passions at the moment, whether that's fashion, playing sports, or music.

© Instagram Buddy is a natural in front of the camera "But I know that cooking is something he'll come back to throughout his life. He's got that skill base and, once you've learned it, it's something you can always use," the author of Eat Yourself Healthy and Jamie Cooks Italy added.

© Netflix Buddy appeared alongside his dad Jamie in Chef's Table: Legends on Netflix Though it is yet to be revealed which show Buddy's work will appear in, it won't be his TV debut. Earlier this year, Buddy appeared in Jamie's episode of Chef's Table: Legends series. The father-son duo were seen making filled pasta from scratch from the £6 million family home, Spains Hall, in Essex. Before that, the young Oliver prodigy hosted Cooking Buddies, a CBBC show which saw him teach other children how to cook.