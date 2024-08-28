Pink’s backstage moment with daughter Willow revealed ahead of DNC performance — watch

Pink's daughter Willow truly stole the show as she performed at the Democratic National Convention last week, certainly something that the average 13-year-old can't claim to have done.

© SAUL LOEB US singer Pink (C) and her daughter Willow (2nd L) sing What About Us

Reflecting on the significant moment, Pink shared her backstage moment with daughter Willow before they went out to perform together.

The performer was sure to give the teenager a pep talk before they went out on stage together ahead of the nerve-wracking performance.

The 44-year-old told her daughter: "Just do your thing, whatever you don't sing, I will."

She added: "It's going to be brilliant, okay? I'll be ready." Meanwhile, Willow nodded at her mom before they headed out on stage together side by side.

© Kevin Dietsch Pink performs at the DNC

Together, they matched in black for the momentous performance before Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for presidency at Chicago's United Center. Pink wasn't the only star at the convention, with performances from Stevie Wonder, John Legend and Lil Jon as well.

As the daughter of Pink, Willow has not only inherited her mom's powerhouse vocals but her love of performing. Already, the teenager has made her affinity for Broadway clear as she performed in Bye Bye Birdie.

Pink and her daughter Willow

Her father, Carey Hart, took to Instagram to reveal that her mom had helped her daughter ahead of the role, praising Pink: "Great work mama in helping Willz achieve her goals."

© Chip Somodevilla Pink and her daughter Willow Sage Hart (L) take part in stage testing ahead of the start of the final day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC)

But he made sure to acknowledge that Willow's own hard work was at the center of her achievements.

"I'm beyond proud of my lil girl, Willow. She just wrapped up her 4 night theater production of Bye Bye Birdie, and she killed it," he wrote. "I can’t believe how brave she is, and how she switches it on for her performance."

It seems that Willow has set her sights on Broadway as her dream, with her mom telling People: "I want her to go do the damn thing."

Willow's love of musical theater became apparent when at just seven years old she featured on The Greatest Showman: Reimagined, a tribute album for the musical film, where she joined her mom to sing "A Million Dreams (Reprise)".

But it seems her talents stretch beyond show tunes, as back in 2021, Willow debuted on the Billboard chart as she joined her mom in performing "Cover Me In Sunshine."

Back in May, the singer teased that the mother-daughter duo were learning a new song together, although Willow was: "not totally on board yet. She's very into musical theater. I'm trying to get her to spread her wings a little bit."