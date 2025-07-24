Tears for Fears singer, 63, expecting first baby with 38 year old wife

Tears for Fears singer, Roland Orzabal, has announced that he and his wife, Emily Rath Orzabal, are expecting a baby.

Roland, 63 and his wife, Emily, 38, announced the happy news over on Instagram, posting a sweet picture of Emily craving her baby bump while posing in front of a rock backdrop with plants. The post was captioned with a simple heart.

The news comes five years after the couple privately tied the knot in 2020. After the pandemic forced them to cancel their original wedding plans, the legendary singer and his wife said "I do" on top of the picturesque Aspen Mountain in Colorado.

The couple announced their pregnancy with a sweet snap posted to Instagram

"We had to postpone our original wedding date in September 2020 because of Covid," Emily reflected in an interview with The Sun at the time.

"I felt as all corona brides have been feeling: angry, sad, gypped, and confused as to when we should have a wedding."

The following year, the pair celebrated their nuptials with a bigger wedding surrounded by their nearest and dearest in a ceremony at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

© WireImage Roland married his wife, Emily Rath in 2020

Roland, who reportedly met Emily in a restaurant in Los Angeles, has sung his wife's praises in dozens of interviews and also credits her for reuniting him with his former Tears for Fears bandmate, Curt Smith.

The band, who are known for its chart-topping hits such as Shout and Everybody Wants to Rule the World, reunited in 2017 to release their new album titled The Tipping Point, marking the band's first release in seventeen years.

© Getty Images Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal revived Tears for Fears after a seventeen year hiatus

"She is an amazing influence – teaching me how to be kind and polite, and not hostile all the time," he recalled in an interview with The Guardian.

"It was like: what's our problem? We don't really have one. So I went round to Curt's place with an acoustic guitar and we went straight back to being 18-year-old kids. Curt came up with this riff, No Small Thing, and we were off. So that was the key that unlocked the album."

Roland Orzabal's first marriage

Before tying the knot with Emily Rath, Roland was married to his teenage sweetheart, Caroline Orzabal. The pair, who met in their teens in Bath, were married for 35 years and shared two sons, Pascal and Raoul.

However, Caroline tragically died in 2017 following a battle with alcoholism-related dementia and cirrhosis. After Caroline's death, Roland told The Irish Times his world "sort of fell apart in 2018," and he later sought help in rehab.

© Getty Images The Tears for Fears singer married his wife wife in 1982

Roland also shared that the death of Caroline made the thought of returning to Tears for Fears and music in general impossible.

"I thought that was it, because Caroline had gone, [longtime Tears for Fears collaborator] Alan Griffiths was gone, and immediately my mind went to Curt," the singer told The Guardian.