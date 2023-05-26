Who will inherit Tina Turner's $250m net worth after her death?

Tina Turner amassed a staggering net worth throughout her impressive career before her shocking death on May 24 at the age of 83.

The What's Love Got to Do with It singer was worth $250 million according to multiple net worth calculators. Tina died of natural causes after battling a long illness, compounded by a bout of intestinal cancer, high blood pressure, and a kidney transplant.

Her death came less than six months after her youngest son, Ronnie Turner, tragically passed away on December 8, 2022. Her eldest son, Craig Turner, also died in 2018 after taking his own life.

Tina Turner's net worth

Tina was one of the best-selling recording artists of all time so her $250 million fortune is not surprising. In fact, just before her death, she added to her net worth by signing a deal to sell her music, likeness, and image rights to BMG Rights Management for a reported $50 million.

Who will inherit Tina Turner's fortune?

According to reports, Tina settled her estate in the years before her death after battling intestinal cancer and high blood pressure, which accelerated kidney damage leading to her husband, Erwin Bach, to donate one of his kidneys to her in 2017.

While it has not been revealed who will inherit her fortune, it is assumed that she will leave the majority, if not all, to her husband of 10 years. The couple dated for 27 years before they tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Switzerland in 2013.

With Tina's two biological children, Craig and Ronnie, now deceased, many would expect that she may split her fortune between her husband and her remaining two children, Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner, her first husband, Ike Turner's children whom she adopted as babies during her marriage to Ike.

However, in 2018, Ike Jr. claimed that he hadn't spoken to his mother in almost 20 years, adding that she was also distant from Michael but did "send him money" due to him needing medical support.

"Tina raised me from the age of two. She's the only mother I've ever known," Ike Jr. told The Mail on Sunday. "But I haven't talked to my mother since God knows when – probably around 2000. I don't think any of my brothers have talked to her in a long time either. My mother is living her life – she has a new husband and she's in Europe. She doesn't want to have anything to do with the past."

Speaking of his brother Michael, Ike Jr. added: "Michael is in a convalescent home in Southern California and needs medical support. I've been to see him quite a few times. He's doing great." Asked at the time if Tina ever visits Michael, he replied: "No. All she does is send him money."

Tina, who was dubbed the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, died in Switzerland after battling a long illness, her spokesperson confirmed in a statement on social media.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," it read. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

