Justin Bieber's shocking response to mom Pattie Mallette's emotional prayer for him

Justin Bieber had a delayed response to his mom, Pattie Mallette's, public prayer for him, but she's probably wishing he hadn't replied at all. On September 22, the 50-year-old took to Instagram and shared a carousel of photos of Justin alongside a heartfelt message in which she said she was "cheering" and "praying" for her son amid his return to music, which has included not one but two surprise album drops, SWAG and SWAG II, as well as confirmation that he is going to be headlining Coachella in April, after he took a break from touring to prioritize his health.

However, Justin didn't appear to take kindly to his mom's prayer for his "healing" as he seemingly took a swipe at her with his blunt and clipped response. Pattie wrote in her prayer: "We're cheering you on and praying for you always Justin. I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin. Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain — be broken in Jesus' name."

She continued: "Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what's been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS. Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT. Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord."

She concluded: "Silence every voice that doesn't come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree." While many of her followers joined her in prayer, Justin did not. "Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong," he replied on October 5.

It's unclear what prompted Pattie's prayer to her son, but in the past year, Justin has also caused concern over his erratic behavior, and his marriage to Hailey Bieber is under constant scrutiny, with regular speculation that their relationship is on the rocks. Despite often putting on a united front, Justin confirmed in his album, Swag, that he and Hailey have struggled in their marriage.

In a post on X in July, Justin revealed that his "selfish" behavior is one reason there could be a strain on their wedded bliss. Sharing photos of himself enjoying a stroll in nature, Justin penned: "Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning. I can be extremely selfish and impatient yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me. Let's have a good day, let's go outside Get in nature."

Justin confirmed in a song on his album that despite his relationship woes with Hailey, he isn't "walking away" from their marriage. "Girl, we better stop before we say some [expletive] / We've been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is," he sings in "Walking Away." "Baby, I ain't walking away. You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise. I told you, 'I'd change’ / It's just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain't walking away."