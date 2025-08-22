Justin and Hailey Bieber's cutest baby photos of son Jack as he turns 1

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber had reason to celebrate on August 22 as they marked their son, Jack Blues Bieber's first birthday.

The couple announced Jack's arrival one day after his birth on August 22, 2024, and while they have kept his identity hidden and not revealed his face on social media, they do share glimpses of him from time to time.

"He's my priority," Hailey said about Jack to Vogue in May. "He is the most important thing to me." Justin added: "I'm walking in the days I always dreamed of."

As they celebrate 12 months of their baby boy, see below for some of his best pics.

WATCH: Inside Justin and Hailey Bieber's love story

1/ 6 © Instagram Justin and Hailey's first photo of baby Jack Welcome home Justin shared the first glimpse of baby Jack on August 23, 2024, posting a sweet close-up shot of his foot being held by Hailey's immaculately manicured fingers, alongside the caption: "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER." Hailey announced her pregnancy in March 2024 when she was six months along, opting to share the news alongside beautiful vow renewal photos with Justin. She told W Magazine she was finding it hard to keep the news private, explaining: "I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

2/ 6 © Instagram Baby Jack joined in the fun on his first Halloween First Halloween In a carousel of photos from October 2024, Hailey shared an insight into Jack's first Halloween. The cute snapshot showed Hailey dressed as Disney cartoon Kim Possible, while Justin was disguised as Kim's sidekick, Ron Stoppable. As for baby Jack, he was dressed in a velvet pink onesie, masquerading as Kim's naked mole rat pet, Rufus.

3/ 6 © Instagram Justin wants a big family Family photo In March 2025, Justin shared a sweet family photo to mark his 31st birthday, with him and Hailey doting over Jack, who wore a bright green onesie and dark blue beanie. Justin has always been vocal about his desire to have children. Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer confessed he was keen to have a big family. "I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few," he said.

4/ 6 © Instagram Hailey can't believe how fast Jack is growing Growing pains Hailey shared her disbelief over how quickly her baby boy is growing up in July 2025. Posting a photo of herself holding Jack in her arms, as she pointed something out to him on a wall, Hailey penned: "11 months…Excuse me while I cry a lot today thinking about my baby turning 1 next month."

5/ 6 © Instagram Jack is taking after his dad's fashion sense Twinning with dad In August 2025, Justin shared an adorable snap of his son sporting a matching pink outfit while climbing on a couch as Justin sat beside him, wrapping his arm around the tot in a protective hold. Jack's tank top, pants, and beanie were all the same shade of bright pink, which matched Justin's pink hoodie. The duo twinned in the picture, with Jack's brown-blond locks peeking through – the same color as his father's hair.