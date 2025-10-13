Orlando Bloom smiles alongside daughter Daisy Dove and glamorous mom as Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's PDA hits headlines

Orlando Bloom has been enjoying some quality time with his family, and treated fans to a rare photo with his beloved daughter Daisy Dove, five, and his mom Sonia Bloom, over the weekend. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor took to Instagram Stories to share several snapshots, including one of the. trio posing at sunset outside on a balcony.

In the picture, Orlando was all smiles as he carried his daughter on his shoulders, while his mother stood alongside them. Sonia looked incredibly glamorous in a beret, while Daisy was animated with her hands in the air. In another picture, Orlando cradled his daughter, and captioned the image: "My heart".

Orlando shares Daisy with his ex-fiancée, Katy Perry, who hit headlines over the weekend after photos emerged of her and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kissing on a yacht in California. The PDA-packed display follows after Katy and Justin were captured out on a date in Montreal back in July. They were seen dining at Le Violon, and were all smiles as they chatted away, in footage obtained by TMZ.

Katy and Orlando announced their separation in July after almost a decade together. "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship," the statement began, "representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter Daisy Dove with love, stability, and mutual respect."

They first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty, and got engaged in 2019. They welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in 2020. Following their split, the former couple have remained good friends, and event went on vacation together in Australia during Katy's Lifetime Tour Down Under. During an appearance on Today in September, the 48-year-old explained that their friendship was better than ever. "I'm great, man," he told host Craig Melvin. "I'm so grateful, we have the most beautiful daughter...when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie, I feel grateful for it. We're great, we're going to be great, it's nothing but love."

Both Katy and Orlando - who is also dad to 14-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - prioritize parenthood over everything else. Katy recently opened up about putting Daisy first during an appearance on the Smartphone podcast in September. "I am working a lot, and I've always worked a lot…but I don't have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny, then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I'm meant to," she said. "It doesn't matter if I've had a show that goes to 11 pm the night before, I'm waking up at 6 o'clock, and we're gonna go and do breakfast," she added.