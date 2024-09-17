Katy Perry makes surprising revelation about Orlando Bloom's teen son Flynn and his impressive talent

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr have often dubbed themselves the "sister wives" and are extremely close, despite sharing a common partner in Orlando Bloom.

The 39-year-old pop star shares a daughter with her fiancé Orlando, four-year-old Daisy Dove Bloom, and also acts as a co-parent to his teen son Flynn, 13, with ex Miranda.

While Katy keeps Flynn out of the spotlight a lot more when it comes to interviews and social media, compared to her adorable daughter, she definitely shares a special and very sweet relationship with him.

The singer sat down for an interview with Audacy about the making of her upcoming album 143, and was asked whether she played her music for her family to garner some feedback.

But to Katy, a pre-release listening party was out of the question. "I don't sit them down and play them, I play them bits and pieces," she replied, adding: "They've had enough of me. I mean, they're fine, but they're like…my family, they're telling me to move or take the trash out."

"They're sick of it," she continued. "It's family, they're just going to be real. I don't do a listening party."

However, the one exception to that rule? Flynn, who has become a key source of opinion for his future step-mom. "I'll play things to Orlando's son, who's 13, and he has a really good ear…he's probably the best person out of my whole family."

She added that while he hadn't told her to go back to the drawing board with any of his critiques, he definitely knew how to pick his favorites. "He loved 'Never Really Over'," Katy said of his response to her acclaimed 2019 song, which came out when he was just eight years old.

"I played that to him before it came out, and I was like, 'What do you think?' and he's like, 'Yeah, this is good.' He's got good taste. He loves this song called 'All The Love,' which is on 143. And that's like one of my favorite songs that I wrote."

While Flynn seems to have his step-mom's taste in music, it doesn't seem like he has his dad's taste for adventure, as evidenced by a recent interview Orlando, 47, gave comparing his son with his daughter.

The risk taker and star of Orlando Bloom: To The Edge told E! News: "My son came out to the jump site on the wingsuit episode. And he was like, 'Dad, you're crazy. No way.'"

The English actor continued: "He doesn't have the same clock ticking which I respect as well because he takes calculated risks. And I think that's something at a young age I admire."

However, he did see traces of that thrill-seeker personality type in his daughter, who was jut over three years old when the show came out (and turned four last month).

"Daisy is only 3 1/2, but I see, I see a little of the screw loose qualities," the dad-of-two said. "I remember her climbing stairs and thinking, 'Wow, she's preparing for something.' Because as soon as she could walk she [learned] to climb."