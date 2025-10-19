Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Anna Kournikova finally returns to social media amid pregnancy in ultra-rare photo with three kids with Enrique Iglesias
The "Bailando" singer and the former pro tennis player already share three kids, twins Lucy and Nicholas, and their younger daughter Mary

Ahad Sanwari
10 minutes ago
It's been two months since HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! previously confirmed that Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are expecting their fourth child together (which the former himself affirmed later to press as well). While the Spanish icon, 50, continues to actively tour the world, the Russian model and former pro tennis player, 44, has maintained a more private lifestyle, rarely stepping out for public events (last doing so in 2014) and limiting her presence on social media as well. However, she has finally broken her social media silence with her first post in over a year on Instagram.

Anna took to her page with an ultra-rare photo beside her three kids, fraternal twins Lucy and Nicholas, seven, and their younger daughter Mary, five. And the kids are all dressed for Halloween, almost two weeks early! Mary and Lucy, blonde lookalikes of their famous mom, wore full carved pumpkin dresses with orange Crocs, while Nicholas opted for a simple tee and shorts.

Their mom stood behind them dressed in a full duck costume, complete with black leggings to match her daughters, orange webbed feet, and a headpiece, with her face poking through the beak. The oversized costume seemingly hid her baby bump as well. Fans loved getting a rare glimpse of the family in a more candid setting, too.

"Kids are getting so big! So adorable! Can't wait for the next baby chick!" one commented, with another saying: "So cute!!!! So happy you're back posting my love we missed you so much," and a third adding: "Awwww Love this!! Happy Halloween!! Your kids are getting so big and they are adorable!!! Love the costumes!!!!" A fourth also wrote: "I love it!! The sweetest little pumpkins and mama ducky."

The former world No. 1 (as a doubles player) last shared an Instagram post in June of 2024, a Father's Day tribute to the "Hero" singer, including a snap of him with each of their kids. "Happy Father's Day to my man @enriqueiglesias And to All the Dad's!!!" with her previous posts also being either Father's Day or birthday tributes, coming over months and years.

Speaking with HOLA! last year at the LOS40 Music Awards in Barcelona, Enrique opened up about life in Miami as a family man, gushing: "I'm relaxing, spending time at home with my kids, taking them to school, watching them grow. I have three children: six-year-old twins and a four-year-old daughter, and it feels like they grow up a little every day."

He also touched on the bittersweet aspect of missing certain milestones while out on the road, adding: "I'm headed home tonight, and it already feels like they've grown while I've been away." The singer also commented on retirement, after releasing his last album Final Vol. 2 last year, and instead pivoting to only dropping singles. "I'm not done with music, but right now, I want to be there for my kids."

Although he definitely has more than enough time to head to his native Spain for any event. "I may live in Miami, but my heart is here. I'm Spanish; this is my country!"

