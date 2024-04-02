Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias's adorable kids they keep from spotlight - rare photos

It's tough being a parent and an international celebrity, but Enrique Inglesias, 48, and his partner Anna Kournikova, 42, are making it work.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter recently announced that he will not make any more albums as his priorities shift. Final (Vol. 2) will be his last, although he plans to keep releasing new songs.

Enrique has three beautiful children with the former tennis star and model. They welcomed their gorgeous twins, Nicholas and Lucy, 6, in 2018. Their third child was born in 2020. In a nod to Anna's Russian heritage, they named her Mary, or Masha in Russian.

The pair are notoriously private, keeping Anna's first pregnancy a secret for the full nine months, and only revealed Anna's bump a few weeks before Mary's birth.

"It's difficult to leave them for two days or two weeks. It's not easy," Enrique told journalist Maity Interiano, explaining that being a father had changed his life.

Anna and the five-time Latin Grammy winner have been together since they met on the set of Enrique's music video for Escape in 2001.

Here are 9 of the sweetest snaps the couple have shared of their family over the years.

Family bonding time

Anna shared the sweetest group photo wishing her longtime partner a happy birthday, calling him: "the most amazing Dad".

Mini me

Nicholas is the spitting image of his dad in this photo released on his 4th birthday.

Mama's girl

It looks like Lucy will follow in her mum's footsteps as she strikes a pose.

Baby blues

How adorable is this photo of their youngest?

Special moments

Anna shared this candid shot of the moment they welcomed baby Mary into the world.

Double trouble!

Double trouble! The twins are so cute in their matching football tops.

Fun in the sun

Holiday silliness but Nicholas does not look impressed with dad Enrique!

Oops!

Is little Lucy camera shy or up to something?

Not today, Dad!

Enrique gets sassed by one of the twins, proving you're never too young to think your dad is uncool