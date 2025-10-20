Vanessa Kirby welcomes her first child with lacrosse player fiancé

Vanessa Kirby and her fiancé, Paul Rabil, have welcomed a baby! On Monday The Crown's star's fiancé, 39, took to Instagram to announce his fiancée had given birth to their first child. To announce the happy news, Paul posted a carousel of pictures including a photo of himself holding the newborn baby close to his chest. In another picture, Vanessa, 37, can be seen laying on a bed with the couple's baby dressed in a black onesie.

Paul also penned an emotional message to his newborn and his fiancée, writing: "I'm learning that becoming a parent slows you down and wakes you up at the same time. That I'm really grateful for everyone's health, that I get to wake up every day to mum's enormous love, and that we get to have you in our lives now," he wrote. "For your first cradle stick. It'll hold many stories and blessings. Likely broken windows too. Balls are allowed in the house," he added, referring to his career as a professional lacrosse player.

Who is Vanessa Kirby's fiancé?

Vanessa Kirby is engaged to Paul Rabil, an American sports executive and retired lacrosse player. Along with his brother Mike Rabil, Paul co-founded Premier Lacrosse League (PLL). In 2022, Vanessa and Paul were first linked after they were spotted holding hands in New York City. Although the pair were repeatedly seen together, they stayed silent about the details of their relationship.

Then, almost a year later in November 2023, the Oscar nominee and the athlete posted photos of themselves together to Instagram, where they finally confirmed rumours the pair were dating. Paul took to Instagram with a carousel of sweet pictures and wrote: "From the very minute we first met in Des Moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you." It was then reported in December 2024 that the couple had become engaged.

Before meeting Paul, Vanessa dated fellow actor Callum Turner, who is now engaged to Dua Lipa. The couple dated for four years before calling it quits in February 2020. At the time, an insider revealed to The Sun: "Vanessa and Callum are both rising stars in the acting world and in the last few years they have been flooded with offers."