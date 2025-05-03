Michelle Keegan throws lavish party for special 'princess' Palma

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are enjoying every second of being parents to their baby girl, Palma, and on Saturday, Michelle threw her young girl a little party.

Although Michelle didn't post any pictures of her young girl for the occasion, she showed the decorations for the event, and there was a definite pink colour scheme going on. In one of the pictures was a selection of sweets, including love hearts, pink Party Rings and pink foam mushrooms. A selection of cupcakes, pink roses and pink napkins sat by the spread.

The Ten Pound Poms star also shared a unique decoration for Palma's sweet party, which consisted of a hanging pink teacup that had been filled up with birdseed.

© Instagram Michelle threw a party for her young girl

In a caption, Michelle said: "Princess P's party at grandma's," alongside a pink bow emoji. However, the star didn't reveal what the party was for, with Palma's two-month anniversary not due until Tuesday.

© Instagram Pink was everywhere!

Welcoming Palma

Michelle confirmed the arrival of her daughter on 12 March, six days after the young girl was born. The actress shared the news on Instagram, alongside a beautiful black and white photo.

She wrote: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white love heart emoji]. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."

© Instagram The couple welcomed their daughter on 6 March

The Brassic actress first shared the news that she was pregnant back in December 2024. Michelle and husband Mark shared a joint post on Instagram where they were seen on the shores of Palma.

The expectant mother cradled her blossoming bump in a low-rise floaty white skirt and off-the-shoulder sweater while Mark, who faced away from the camera, wore an off-white linen ensemble.

Family holidays

Shortly after Palma's birth, the family of three headed to Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds. "A little break away filled with special memories," Michelle wrote alongside a slew of photos from the staycation.

© Instagram Michelle often dotes on her newborn

The photos showed the happy couple besotted by their baby girl. One photo saw the former Coronation Street star cradling Palma while standing in the porch of one of the unmistakable cabins the A-list destination boasts.