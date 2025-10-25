Hailey Bieber opens up about future baby plans with husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber became a mom for the first time when she gave birth to her son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. The skincare mogul has been open about the challenges she faced during childbirth, but it seems they weren’t enough to deter her from expanding her family with her husband, Justin Bieber. During an appearance on the In Your Dreams podcast, Hailey revealed her future baby plans. "I know I want more than one. But I'm not in a rush," she shared, adding, "Justin was an only child too, so all the conversations we’ve ever had about that is that we want our son to have [siblings]."

The Rhode founder also admitted to receiving support when it comes to looking after her one-year-old son. "I'm someone who I always wanted to be a mom, so I'm super, super, super hands-on with my son. I do have help – I have full-time help – and I’m super not ashamed to say that. And I would never shy away from talking about that because I wouldn’t be able to have my career and do the things that I do without the help. And I feel really grateful for that," she added. "If he's not with me, he’s with his dad. He's always with his family, and...he's always with one of us or with somebody, his godparents or someone [like] that."

© T.JACKSON / BACKGRID Hailey and Justin Bieber share one son

Hailey explained that motherhood "did feel daunting" before she gave birth to her baby boy. "And then once he was here, it didn’t feel as daunting. I think when your life is about to change in a way which you’ve never experienced before and you don’t know what to expect, and you don’t know what’s coming, [it can feel daunting]," she shared. "So many people before I had a baby told me, 'You can never be ready for it.' You can never fully prepare yourself for it. And I think that’s very true because you just don’t know what it’s like until you’re in it."

© Instagram Hailey admitted to wanting more children

The 28-year-old admitted she had "fears around it. I didn’t know what to expect. But once they’re here, you just figure it out day by day. And it’s every single day I’m learning something new about how to be a mom and what’s best for my son and what’s best for me as a mom."

Hailey also addressed whether she plans on raising Jack solely in Los Angeles. "I think I want him to grow up in multiple places," she shared. "I think we’re such travelers as a family, and we were that way before we had him. So I think I just want him to grow up traveling, which is honestly how I grew up, and I love that."