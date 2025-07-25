Hailey Bieber gives 2-word verdict on Justin as a father

Hailey and Justin Bieber are fiercely private when it comes to their family.

The couple, who wed in 2019, welcomed their firstborn, Jack Blues Bieber, last year, and fans have been fascinated to find out more about what they're really like as parents.

Although the Rhode Beauty founder and the Grammy Award-winning singer ensure to conceal Jack's face from public photographs, they have shared some cute snaps on social media, and recently, Hailey gave a two-word response on her verdict of Justin as a first-time dad.

© Getty Images Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child last August

Hailey's two-word verdict on Justin Bieber as a first-time dad

Speaking with Vogue Italia for their August issue, the model, 28, opened up about the struggles that Justin has behind closed doors. However, when it comes to raising little Jack, he's not only a natural but an "extraordinary father" to their son, who will turn one in August.

Hailey added: "He told me, 'I'm living the life I've always dreamed of', but he's also dealing with things that the public doesn't see."

Speaking further about the public scrutiny that Justin has had relating to his mental health, particularly in the run-up to his latest album Swag's release earlier this month, Hailey explained that it took its toll on her, too.

© Instagram Hailey shared the sweet snap to commemorate Jack's milestone

"That's been a tough thing for me recently – feeling like I have had to go through a lot of my struggles as a human, as all of us do, really publicly. And so people are always asking if I'm OK – and that starts to really weigh on me."

Justin addressed his struggles with mental health on an interlude track on his new album called 'Therapy Sessions' in which he says that dealing with public commentary on his social media presence has been "tough" for him.

"It starts to make me feel like I'm the one with issues and everyone else is perfect," he can be heard saying on the track.

© Instagram Justin and Jack at their LA home

Hailey Bieber talks 'traumatic' birth

Meanwhile, Hailey hasn't held back when it comes to speaking candidly and honestly about the "trauma" she faced while giving birth to her newborn.

Recounting her journey to becoming a mother with Vogue earlier this year, Hailey said: "Giving birth was the hardest thing I've ever done."

After she began leaking amniotic fluid at 39 weeks, doctors induced Hailey, and she went into labor for a total of 18 hours, the report states.

© Getty Hailey gave birth to Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024

"[It] was so crazy. That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing.

"[That] was a little bit scary," she added. "I trust my doctor with my life. And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."

Hailey Bieber and experts on dealing with postpartum life

Of her postpartum body, the model said previously: "Every day I have to talk to myself, like, Hailey, you had a baby. You grew a human. You birthed a human. It's okay. Give yourself grace. Give yourself time."

And it seems parenting has shifted the Biebers' focus of life in general completely "You start to worry less about many things. You think, 'I don't have time, I don't have enough energy,'" she shared with Vogue Italia.

"He's [Jack] my priority. He's the most important thing to me. It's been the best teacher I've ever had."

© Instagram Justin Bieber shared new photos of his son Jack last month

It's a shared notion among many first-time parents. Parenting experts have previously shared their own experiences after welcoming children.

Charlotte Stirling-Reed, The Baby & Child Nutritionist and Expert Speaker at The Baby Show, previously told HELLO!: "Mainly, I would say to remember that EVERYTHING is a phase, so many nights googling only to find it's not a problem anymore, a week later.

"I'd also say be gentle on yourself. Parenting is TOUGH, challenging, and it makes us question everything.

"If you're worried about how good a parent you are, you're probably already brilliant!"