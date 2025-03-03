Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were Hollywood's "it" couple for over a decade during the tenure of their relationship, which began in 2004 and culminated with their 2005 wedding.

However, despite getting divorced in 2018 (and Ben's subsequent marriage and divorce from former love Jennifer Lopez), it seems that the love between the pair remains strong.

The exes co-parent their three kids, 19-year-old Violet, 16-year-old Fin and 13-year-old Samuel, together with ease, having developed an amicable and friendly relationship over the past seven years.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Garner and her son Samuel take on a haunted house

That was quite evident during their latest outing, with the former couple coming together to celebrate Samuel's milestone birthday with his friends.

The two helmed a party for the teen, who turned 13 on February 27, and several others at a paintball park in Los Angeles, with Ben and Jennifer pictured getting in on the fun themselves in full paintball camo gear, guns and helmets at the ready.

They were captured smiling and laughing with each other, with Ben in particular displaying an ease as he would lean in to speak with his ex-wife as they tended to their son and his friends.

© BACKGRID Ben and Jennifer were spotted playing paintball with their son Samuel for his birthday

While Ben has rarely ever spoken about his family life, Jennifer has more candidly shared details of co-parenting and life as a mom, previously affirming to People that her kids are "really solid right now."

"I'm just watching them in this new phase of life where they're figuring out who they're going to be and what they're going to study. And I'm so interested in them. All the time, I'm interested in everything about them," she continued.

© BACKGRID The exes displayed an ease interacting with each other

While admitting that it was "so hard" to watch her kids make their own decisions as they get older, she added: "I mean, my parents did too, and I'm so amazed by that. I have a really hard time not saying, 'This is what I see you as,' and 'I think you should'. I really have to sit on my hands."

On a previous episode of the Kelly Corrigan Wonders podcast, she revealed some of the tips she'd picked up from her own mother, Patricia Garner, who is a mom to Jennifer and her two sisters.

© Getty Images Samuel turned 13 on February 27

"My mom always says when they're being the worst, that's when they need the biggest hug," the 13 Going on 30 star explained. "She has a lot of things she says, but one of them is, 'Anytime you can say yes, say yes, be very liberal with your yeses and save your nos. And that closing your mouth is worth a million nos.'"

© Getty Images The exes have remained friends in the years since their split

"There's certainly been times in my life where I'll call her and I'll be going through something that is just so overwhelming for her that she will just say, 'Well, anyway,' and she changes the subject and I have to hang up and call my sisters because I've reached the end of what mom can do," she continued, explaining her mom doesn't believe in going "deep on what's hard."