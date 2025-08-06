Jennifer Garner's three children are getting 'so big' as she puts them in the spotlight in relatable home video

Jennifer Garner showed off her sense of humor in a recent video shared to her 17.1 million Instagram followers. Promoting her organic food brand, Once Upon a Farm, Jennifer detailed how to pack your kid's lunch for school.

After cutting up fruits and veggies, making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and adding a few protein bars, Jennifer jokingly looks around her kitchen for her kids.

"Happy back to school!" she exclaimed. "Now I just need a kid. Kids? Why are you so big?"

© Instagram @jennifer.garner Jennifer Garner packing lunches for her grown up kids

The actress is mom to three kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. Jennifer and Ben split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, but co-parent their kids together.

Just a year after they split, Ben shared his admiration for Jennifer as a mother.

"Jen is a superhero mom. She is an amazing mother and I'm really lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with," the actor told E! News. "We try our best, we put them first and that's what we do."

© Getty Images Brad and Jennifer are still friends years after their divorce

In 2017, in pursuit of getting her kids healthier foods, Jennifer launched One Upon a Farm.

"And as a mom with three kids, I have three lunch boxes to pack each day and understand the problems that must be solved with serving fresh food to young children," Jennifer said at the time.

But now that her kids are all grown up, it seems she has no one to pack lunches for.

© Michael Tran Jennifer and Violet in 2018

Where are Jennifer's kids now?

Violet is Jennifer and Ben's oldest. As she's grown up, Violet's tagged along with her mom to big events. In 2022, she joined Jennifer at a State dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

In 2024, Violet left Los Angeles for college on the East Coast. She's now a sophomore at Yale University. Jennifer had a hard time with her first born flying the nest.

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate," she captioned an Instagram post of her crying at Violet's graduation.

Jennifer's middle child is more private than their big sister. Fin is now 16 and recently stepped out with their family showing off a new look, with a middle part and delicate silver necklaces.

The former couple's youngest, Samuel, is officially a teenager. In April, Ben appeared on Today with Jenna & Friends and shared his parenting approach when it comes to money, sharing that Violet and Fin both have jobs. But, Samuel isn't old enough to be employed and hasn't yet learned the importance of money.

"He wanted these sneakers, and I was like, 'These sneakers are $6,000, what are you talking about? What are you gonna do, mow lawns? You got $6,000?'," Ben explained to Jenna Bush Hager. "He was like, 'We have the money.' I was like, 'I have the money! You're broke.'"

© Getty Images Ben and Samuel attend many sports games together

Ben continued: "You love your kids. You want to give them everything and do everything for them, but I think you definitely do them a disservice by not connecting [if] you want something that you want, you have to work for that."