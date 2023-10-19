The cast of Frasier and their real-life families

Kelsey Grammer's role as Dr Frasier Crane will go down in history as one of the most iconic television characters ever. But when fans found out that the actor was reprising his role as the Seattle-based psychiatrist, there was a mixed response.

Some were thrilled to see Frasier back on screens in the form of a reboot, which is available now on Paramount+, however, others were convinced that the original show could never be replicated. The actor said of the reboot: "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr Frasier Crane."

The original version of the classic comedy show, that was a spin-off from Cheers, last aired 17 years ago, and many of the stars have moved on to further their acting careers and grow their families over the years. Meet the families and children of the main cast of Frasier here…

Kelsey Grammer

Kelsey Grammer has enjoyed huge success in his acting career, winning five Primetime Emmy Awards thanks to his part in Frasier. Away from TV and film, however, his personal life has faced many tragedies.

© Nbc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock Kelsey Grammer as Dr Frasier Crane

In 1968 when Kelsey was 13, his father was killed in a home invasion and less than ten years later, his younger sister Karen was brutally attacked and murdered when she was just 18. Kelsey also lost two half-brothers in a scuba diving accident in 1980.

© David Silpa/UPI/Shutterstock Kelsey Grammer was previously married to Camille Donatacci

The award-winning actor's love life has also seen many ups and downs. Kelsey has been married four times and has seven children and one grandchild.

© Startraks/Shutterstock Kelsey Grammer, Kayte Walsh, and Spencer Grammer at 'Boss' TV series premiere, Los Angeles, 2011

Kelsey's third marriage to Camille Donatacci was perhaps his most profile. The pair were married from 1997 until 2010. In 2011, Kelsey married his fourth wife Katye Walsh and later went on to welcome three children together.

© Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Kelsey Grammer and Kayte Walsh at the Oscars in 2020

David Hyde Pierce

David Hyde Pierce played the role of Frasier's neurotic younger brother Niles, also a psychiatrist. David also enjoyed success as a result of the show and won four Primetime Emmy Awards for his part in the sitcom.

In 2007, the actor came out as gay and revealed he was in a long-term relationship with TV writer and director Brian Hargrove. In 2009, David revealed on an episode of The View that he and Brian had wed.

© Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock David Hyde Pierce with husband Brian Hargrove 'Evita' Musical Broadway Opening, New York, America - 05 Apr 2012

Jane Leeves

British actress Jane Leeves secured fame in Hollywood after landing the role of Daphne Moon in Frasier, the Mancunian housekeeper who goes on to marry Niles. In real life, the actress, who has also appeared in Hot in Cleveland and The Resident, has been married to Paramount Television executive Marshall Coben since 1996.

While filming for Frasier, Jane fell pregnant with their first child. Co-star Peri Gilpin then became godmother to their daughter, Isabella, who has followed her mother's footsteps and gone into acting. Soon after they welcomed a son, who has David Hyde Pierce and the late John Mahoney as godfathers.

© Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Marshall Coben and Jane Leeves at 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards People Magazine Party on January 30, 2011

Peri Gilpin

Peri Gilpin played the loveable Roz Doyle in the comedy who was Frasier's close friend and producer at the radio station. In 1999, Peri married her partner Christian Vincent and the couple welcomed twins via surrogate in 2007.

John Mahoney

John Mahoney played the Crane patriarch, a retired and injured police detective. During his life, John was fiercely private about his personal life, but he never married nor had any children.

© PRPP_Pacific Rim Photo Press/Plux/Shutterstock John Mahoney at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Flipped" July 26, 2010.

He's said in the past: "I was never very mature in my relationships with women. First sign of conflict, I was gone. Wouldn't discuss it, because I was afraid it would lead to an argument." Sadly, John passed in 2018 from cancer.