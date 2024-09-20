Frasier has re-entered the building.

Kelsey Grammer, 69, delighted fans with his return to screen as psychiatrist Dr Frasier Crane for the Frasier reboot last year.

Now, with its glittering new cast consisting of Nicholas Lyndhurst, Jack Cutmore-Scott and Jess Salgueiro, the new version of the classic 90s sitcom is back for a second outing.

The former Cheers star picked up multiple awards including four Primetime Emmys, two Golden Globes and a Screen Actor's Guild Award for his role as the psychiatrist and radio star.

But when he's not busy on set, did you know that Kelsey retreats to the UK?

Instead of having a base in London, the UK capital, the actor has purchased a home in the quiet area of Portishead, North Somerset.

Kelsey Grammer's life in Britain

Kelsey's wife and former flight attendant, Kayte Walsh, 45, has ties to the area, hence why it was the chosen place to settle. The couple wed at the Plaza in New York City in 2011 and a year later they welcomed their first child together.

Speaking on BBC radio in January 2023, Kelsey declared: "I love the people in Portishead and I love my time there."

© Alamy Portishead is a quiet area of North Somerset

He continued: "It's a good spot – we've actually bought a house there. We bought a little place we're going to be working on.

"We won't be taking up residence for a while but, yeah, we're pretty excited about it. We have a little view of Wales from the channel there."

© Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Kelsey Grammer and Kayte Walsh at the Oscars in 2020

How many children does Kelsey Grammer have?

The Cheers star has seven children – four daughters and three sons. His eldest is daughter Spencer Grammer, 41, whom he had with his first wife Doreen Alderman. Spencer has also made Kelsey a grandfather, after welcoming a baby boy in 2011.

His second daughter Greer Grammer, 32, was welcomed in 1992, with Barrie Buckner. Sons Mason, 22, and Jude, 20, are from his marriage to Camille Donatacci.

© Startraks/Shutterstock Kelsey Grammer, Kayte Walsh, and Spencer Grammer at 'Boss' TV series premiere, Los Angeles, 2011

Then, he and his current wife Kayte share three children - Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, and James, seven.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Kelsey commented on his experience of being a dad, saying: "It's the greatest experience in the world, the joy every day of being with my kids."

© Nbc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock Kelsey Grammer as Dr Frasier Crane in the original sitcom

As well as being a doting dad, Kelsey's career is important to him, and the actor, who is perhaps best known for his iconic role in the show Frasier but has appeared in other notable films and TV shows, said of the reboot last year: "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr Frasier Crane."

The first season, despite some fearing it would not recreate the magic of the original show, went down well with fans and critics and was greenlit for a second season.

The new episodes will follow Frasier as he heads back to Boston "to face new challenges, forge new relationships and – with hope – finally fulfil an old dream or two."