How to juggle parenting and work – and the clear signs you're getting it right

Emails, packed lunches, meetings, and bedtime stories, if balancing parenting with full-time work sometimes feels impossible, you're not alone. As a parent, your life goes from only thinking about yourself, your relationships, and your work to having to consider your little one and all their needs. Whether your child is at school, or hasn't reached this stage of life, mums and dads can often feel overwhelmed by the juggle. Many parents want to be at home to take children to school, do the bedtime routine, help out on school trips, and take them to social activities.

But parents also need to work. Professional childcare isn't cheap, and many parents will also want to set an example for their tots by going out to work and by showing them what a fulfilling work life might look like for them one day. Thus comes the struggle of balancing it all, which is why we have put together a guide to help parents navigate this issue.

We have sought expert advice from Dr. Sasha Hall, a HCPC-registered senior education and child psychologist, and Swift Psychology's child and adolescent therapist, Laura Gwilt, who spend their working lives supporting children and their families through their emotional struggles. With their help, we're breaking down how this juggle may cause parents to feel, the impact this can have on children, and what aids parents can put in place to make this balancing act easier, as it is possible to keep both going – but you don't have to be perfect.

Why juggling parenting and full-time work feels hard

Dr Sasha Hall not only works with families day in and day out in a professional capacity, but she can relate to the juggle on a personal level as a working parent of two young children. "Before having children, I prided myself on my reliability, energy, and ability to take on extra responsibilities. After becoming a parent, I still love my work and remain aspirational, but I also feel a deep, unconditional love and responsibility towards my children," she admits.

"What I have found helpful is recognising that I can hold both truths at the same time: I can be committed to my career and to my children without having to sacrifice one for the other. It does not mean I will manage everything perfectly, but accepting that balance looks different now has allowed me to approach both roles with more patience and self-compassion."

With this and her psychological expertise in mind, Dr Sasha tells us that the balance can feel hard because it can be tricky to show both equal attention. "Parents often describe moments when they say to their child, 'Just a minute, I need to send this email', and feel a rush of guilt," she explains. "It is not because a child cannot understand work, but because in that moment, it can feel as though work is being placed above them, even when parents wish they never had to make that choice.

"At the same time, many parents hesitate to say to an employer, 'I need time to attend my child's assembly', in case it appears less committed than others," she continues. "So the challenge is two-fold: balancing the practical and emotional demands of parenting and work, and balancing how it looks, wanting children to feel they come first, and wanting employers to see dedication. That tension alone can be emotionally exhausting."

When the juggle becomes too much

Parents may start to feel overwhelmed by balancing their children's needs with workplace demands – and parental burnout is not uncommon. "Signs of parental burnout often include chronic fatigue, irritability, difficulty concentrating, reduced patience, and a sense of emotional detachment from family or work," Laura Gwilt tells us.

"Parents might also notice increased resentment, feeling frustrated at their partner, children, or employer, or guilt for not 'doing enough'. Emotionally, burnout can look like snapping easily, withdrawing, or feeling numb, all of which indicate that the parent's internal resources are running low."

Expert tips for balancing parenthood and a career

Keep scrolling for the top tips Dr Sasha and Laura have shared for balancing parenthood with a fulfilled work life.

Redefine balance: Balance rarely looks equal and often shifts day by day. Allowing it to be flexible and change as children grow can help it feel more realistic and less pressured. Share the load: Saying 'yes' to support when it is offered can be a powerful first step, whether that is someone holding a door, helping with a task or simply being willing to listen. Set realistic boundaries: Being clear about what is manageable can protect time and energy, and create steadier expectations at home and at work. Prioritise rest over perfection: Letting go of the idea of getting everything exactly right can create space to rest, and rest often supports family wellbeing more than perfect routines do. Schedule family time but keep it flexible: Regular moments of togetherness, such as a shared meal or bedtime routine, can create connection, while allowing for flexibility when days do not go as planned. Make morning/evening routines work for you: Routines work best when they fit the family, not the other way around. Start small: simplify choices, use visual cues for children, and focus on connection (a hug, a shared joke) over perfection. Let go of guilt: Parental guilt is often a sign of care, not failure. Recognising that 'good enough' parenting, consistent warmth and responsiveness, not constant availability, is what children truly need helps reduce pressure and self-criticism. Communicate with your employer: Open, proactive communication about flexibility, boundaries, or support needs can foster understanding and reduce stress. Many employers are increasingly aware of the benefits of work-life balance for long-term well-being and performance.

Expert tip: "Balance doesn't mean giving equal time to everything, it means aligning your energy with what matters most in that moment. Some days will lean toward work, others toward family; recognising that flexibility is part of balance can reduce guilt and pressure," Laura says.

How to know you're getting it right

You're getting it right if you're celebrating the small wins and taking the pressure off yourself to be perfect. As Dr Sasha points out, small moments can make a big difference to children's wellbeing. "Reading without rushing at bedtime, sharing a meal when possible, or pausing to really notice their effort can help them feel seen and secure," she adds.

"Some families enjoy ending the day by each naming one thing they think another person does well, such as saying to a child, 'You are such a thoughtful artist, you chose such lovely colours today and you kept trying even when it was tricky'. These quiet moments of praise and connection build confidence and create warm memories over time."

There are also things you can do for yourself as a parent that will help to reduce the mental load. "Addressing parental burnout starts with self-awareness and permission to pause. Grounding strategies, adequate rest, and realistic expectations are key," Laura says.

"Evidence-based approaches such as self-compassion practices, boundary-setting, and seeking shared support (from partners, extended family, or childcare options) can reduce overwhelm. It's also vital to focus on repair over perfection. Children benefit most from connection and consistency, not constant availability."

We hope that this guide will help you feel that you don't have to be a perfect employee or a perfect parent all the time. The struggle is one that other parents will similarly navigate, even if, at times, it feels like you are surrounded by perfect parents.