Trisha Yearwood reveals the secret to her 20-year marriage to Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood seem to share a rare and unshakeable love, and have remained steadfast and strong throughout their 20 years of marriage.

The iconic couple first met back in 1987, long before their careers kicked off, and stayed friends for years before they acted on the spark between them.

Steadfast and strong

© AFP via Getty Images The couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in December

Decades on from their nuptials, Trisha shared the secret to their happy marriage.

The 60-year-old performed on the Today show before sitting down with hosts Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, Laura Jarrett, and Craig Melvin to discuss her deep connection with Garth.

WATCH: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood share marriage advice

"What's the secret to 20 years?" Carson asked. "That seems like an eternity."

"A lot of laughing, you know?" she replied. "And marrying your best friend. So even when you're mad, you're still best friends."

The duo will celebrate their anniversary on December 10, exactly 20 years after they said "I do" in a private ceremony at their home near Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Back to the beginning

© NBC Trisha and Garth were best friends for years

Trisha and Garth first crossed paths during a recording session in Nashville, when they were still up-and-coming country artists.

They struck up a friendship, and Garth promised her that she could open his shows when he made it big, an oath which he kept.

Over the next 13 years, they collaborated frequently, even winning a Grammy together in 1998 for their track "In Another's Eyes".

© Rick Diamond They embarked on an ambitious world tour in 2014

Garth was married to Sandy Mahl at the time, and the couple shared daughters Taylor, August, and Allie.

When their marriage came to an end in 2001, Trisha and Garth began dating and went on to walk down the aisle in 2005.

The lovebirds even broke a record together after embarking on the Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood in 2014, which spanned 390 shows in 79 cities over three years. It is the highest-grossing country music tour of all time.

Biggest fan

The duo are endlessly supportive of each other

Trisha and Garth have never failed to sing each other's praises, with the "Friends In Low Places" crooner telling reporters on the first night of their tour that he was "the luckiest, most blessed guy on the planet".

"I'm madly in love with her, and I can't stand to spend a day without her," he declared. He didn't stop there, and was bursting with pride when she received the ACM Honors Icon Award in October 2024.

"I was just so proud," Garth wrote on his website. "I'm always proud of her, but to see and hear her recognized like that – and to hear people use the word 'icon' in the same breath as her name – just took me someplace new."

© Getty Images Garth became emotional at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

"She is an icon. I know what a world-class talent and force she is…and we all know what an incredible vocalist she is…but I love it when others really take notice, too," he added.

Garth was by Trisha's side for her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in March and became visibly emotional during the event.

"As many accolades and awards as [Garth] has won, I never see him get more excited than he does when I receive something," she said in her speech. "For all the people that want this for me, nobody wants it more than [him]."