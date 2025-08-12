Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's jaw-dropping 300-acre farmhouse outside Nashville

One of country music's most powerful couples, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have a reported combined net worth of $400 million, so it's not surprising they have splashed the cash on impressive real estate.

Garth and Trisha married in 2005 and have owned several luxury properties over the years.

For the first 10 years of the marriage they lived in Oklahoma on a $3.5 million estate, but moved to Nashville in 2015 after his youngest daughter graduated high school.

However, their home took three years to complete as they built it on land in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, purchased by Garth in November 1990 for $432,500.

Preview clip for Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's docuseries

© Variety via Getty Images The couple spent three years building the spacious home, moving in in 2018 after the "Friends in Low Places" singer wrapped his three-year comeback tour. "We built the house just the way that [Trisha] wanted it," Garth told Live with Kelly and Ryan in December 2018. "We weren't even in it when the tour started so we had to come back, go check on the house that's being built, and then we got in it." Speaking of how they were going to spend their first holiday season in the house, Garth added: "But the tour, thank God, took off like it did, so there were no pictures hung, no nothing. This is actually gonna be the first Christmas we actually get to (spend in it). It's sweet."

Dubbed the "Blue Rose Estate," the 5,551 square foot home sits inside a 300-acre compound behind a gated entrance and long driveway that offers plenty of privacy.



There are seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as multiple living areas, dining rooms, and luxury amenities including a swimming pool and spa, and a 1,575 square foot garage as well as a 746 square foot basement. During the COVID-19 pandemic the pair often welcomes fans into their home with Garth performing live and taking requests. The videos gave a glimpse into their wood-panelled home.

The kitchen has often been the site of many videos that Trisha has shared on social media.



It features stainless steel appliances and white cabinets along one wall, as well as closed and open storage, and a brick wall behind the sinks. The large island has white marble top.



The home also has a small library where Trisha filmed her T's Cofeee Talk series, and it includes floor-to-ceiling shelves filled with books. She often decorates thenook at holidays.



The living area features dark hardwood floors and a stone fireplace that offers warmth in the cold Tennessee winters. They paired the fireplace wirh a cream rug, bringing in additional warmth.

The vibes continues with wooden furtniture pieces including a coffee table, and warm cream sofa with textured throw blankets.

Outside, their farm looks out over the stunning countryside. Garth and Trisha's property portfolio also included a Malibu beach house which they bought in 2008 for around $5 million before selling it for close to $7 million in 2016. The vacation home boasted four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and 4,200 square feet of space.

© © Zillow.com The couple's seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom Oklahoma home was reportedly sold in 2014 before their move back to Tennessee following Garth's promise to Trisha that they would return to Nashville once his daughters, Taylor, now 30, August, now 29, and Allie, now 26, graduated from high school.

