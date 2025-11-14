Michelle Keegan's baby daughter Palma looks so tiny in new nursery photo

Brassic and Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan is the most doting mother to her baby daughter Palma, of whom she frequently shares photos on her social media pages. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, 13 November, the 38-year-old actress shared a carousel of photographs, many of which were of her eight-month-old, but it was the last one that caught our attention. As a writer on HELLO!'s Lifestyle Desk, I've been following Michelle Keegan's parenting journey since she announced her pregnancy, through her frequent insights into little Palma's milestones on her social media. That being said, I think this is her most adorable moment yet.

Alongside the short, simple caption: "Work – life – balance", with a scales emoji and a heart emoji, Michelle shared 16 photos from recent weeks, some of which she had previously posted to her Instagram stories such as the incredibly cute snap of her and Palma in matching pyjamas. However, in the last photograph, little Palma could be seen holding up the sweetest sign inside her rarely-seen nursery at their Essex home.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan's daughter Palma holding up a large sign

Nearly the size of the little tot herself, the large wooden sign featured a bluish-beige border and hot air balloon design, with 'Palma' in cursive print across the middle, while the sign was adorned with tiny stars throughout. As always, Michelle opted to obscure her daughter's face in the photograph, hidden behind the huge sign, for the sake of privacy, which is doubly important thanks to her and her TOWIE star husband Mark Wright's high profile.

In the background, fans caught a glimpse of the baby's gargantuan white cot and many stuffed toys, which appeared to include a hippo, a pink elephant, and a massive teddy bear. The room's fluffy carpet will make for the perfect practicing ground once little Palma starts to crawl!

Michelle and Palma's matching pyjamas

The carousel's first photo was a snap that Michelle first shared to her social media last week, where Michelle could be seen perching on the edge of her pristine white sofa in her luxurious Essex home, while holding Palma in her hands. The eight-month-old is getting so tall!

© Instagram Michelle Keegan's baby daughter Palma made her modelling debut in a pair of 'mummy and me' matching PJs

Both Michelle and Palma were wearing white cotton pyjamas with an abstract mountain and skiing print, a piece from her very own sleepwear line with Very. HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, adores the 'mummy and me' matching pyjamas – she's even got a pair for her own daughter, Piper!

"As a mother who is unashamedly obsessed with seasonal items for my kids, I really like these matching creations – not only are they really soft, but the festive pattern is not too garish," she says. "They are unisex, so suitable for both boys and girls. I love the fact that Michelle has changed direction when it comes to her Very line – she's leaning into motherhood and I can definitely sense a baby range coming up after seeing Palma model these!"