Michelle Keegan's baby Palma makes modelling debut – and her little 'princess' looks so big now

Michelle Keegan has shared a photograph of herself rocking matching pyjamas with her baby daughter, Palma. The 38-year-old Brassic actress took to Instagram to share a gorgeous image of herself cradling her eight-month-old baby girl, wearing identical sleepwear. Michelle was seen perched on the edge of her pristine white sofa in the Essex home she shares with husband Mark Wright, holding baby Palma aloft.

Her baby daughter, whose face she has never revealed on her social media accounts, looked so much taller than the last time we saw her – it won’t be long until she's crawling! The mother and daughter duo were clad in white cotton pyjamas covered in an abstract mountain and skiing print. "Matching with my girl", Michelle captioned the image, revealing that the snuggly PJs come in "all sizes" and are "honestly so, so cosy". Naturally, Michelle proved to be her own best advert, and the sleepwear is flying off the virtual shelves at Very.co.uk.

HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, is a big fan of the 'mummy and me' matching PJs trend and thinks Michelle is the perfect poster girl for it this festive season. In fact, she has a pair for her own little girl, Piper. "As a mother who is unashamedly obsessed with seasonal items for my kids, I really like these matching creations - not only are they really soft, but the festive pattern is not too garish," Laura says. "They are unisex, so suitable for both boys and girls. I love the fact that Michelle has changed direction when it comes to her Very line - she’s leaning into motherhood and I can definitely sense a baby range coming up after seeing Palma model these!"

© Instagram Michelle Keegan's baby daughter Palma made her modelling debut in a pair of 'mummy and me' matching PJs

© Instagram Baby Palma showed off her first steps in the promotional imagery taken by Michelle's team

Precious baby Palma

It seems the new mum is relishing in celebrating special milestones with baby Palma, counting down the days until their first Christmas together. Former TOWIE star Mark and his wife Michelle have also had plenty of fun dressing up their daughter for Halloween. Michelle shared a sneak peek at their family antics on her Instagram account, showing off her daughter's costume.

The baby wore stripy leggings, an orange top, and the most adorable little hat as she enjoyed a sensory class with her Fool Me Once star mum. Michelle also posted a photo of Halloween-themed balloons and lights during the session. "Me and my little pumpkin went to our first pumpkin ball," she wrote.

© Instagram It's clear to see that baby Palma has been the biggest blessing for Michelle and Mark

The little girl was born in March, and it’s evident from Mark and Michelle's gushing social media posts about their firstborn that Palma has been the biggest blessing. While the couple, who wed in 2015, have remained relatively tight-lipped about how life has changed since they welcomed Palma, Mark's sister, Jessica Wright, shared an insight into their family dynamic in an interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine.

"The cousins absolutely adore her. The three boys are so energetic, but they’re so gentle with her. She's giggling now, it’s really sweet. They are a little group, and she’s the little princess, as she’s the only girl," Jess said of Palma's arrival.

© Getty Images for the NTA's Michelle and Mark have been married since May 2015

Family life

Mark did offer a rare comment on fatherhood during a chat on Heart Radio with Olly Murs, praising Michelle for being a "superhero" during labour. "It's the biggest achievement of my life, it's all I think about," he enthused. "Obviously, hats go off to my wife, she is an absolute superhuman, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world."

Michelle and Mark raise baby Palma in their modern Essex mansion, worth an estimated £3.5 million. The couple purchased the original property for £1.3 million before spending years demolishing and rebuilding their dream home so it's exactly to their taste. The results of their hard work are nothing short of spectacular; the property boasts a party-ready outdoor pool area, a huge patio perfect for entertaining and endless views of Epping Forest from their bedroom windows. Palma is going to be one pampered little princess!