Michelle Keegan's daughter Palma is one stylish baby in 'gorgeous' £1k accessory

Michelle Keegan radiated pure happiness on Friday as she shared a fabulous image of herself pushing her adorable daughter, Palma, in a dazzling pram. The delightful style was designed in a gorgeous, autumnal shade of chocolate brown and is by the supreme baby brand iCandy. The wife of Mark Wright showcased the coveted 'Peach 7 Coco' in 'Coco', which is worth around £1,000. Wow! Fans took to Instagram to offer their praise for the statement shade. One follower wrote: "You look incredible! And the pram colour!" Another added: "You and that gorgeous pram colour."

Described as the 'ultimate pushchair for first-time parents,' the website quips that the pushchair is the "world’s definitive, luxury single to double pushchair, beautifully engineered, designed to fit perfectly around you and your baby. Suitable from birth due to the spacious carrycot, which can also be used for permanent overnight sleeping."

This isn't little Palma's first piece of elite babycare equipment.

Back in June, Michelle's lookalike cousin Katie shared a snap of the celebrity baby sleeping, and fans spotted the 'Happiest Baby 'SNOO Smart Sleeper Baby Cot,' which is worth around £1.4k.

Palma has the Happiest Baby 'SNOO Smart Sleeper Baby Cot'

It's widely regarded as the Ferrari of cribs, because it offers gentle white noise and soothing rhythmic rocking that mimics the safety of the womb. It's also super chic and compact, too. What a lucky baby!

Palma's first party dress

Although Michelle and Mark, who married ten years ago, have kept Palma's face from social media, they have shared snippets of her outfits, and last week, the little baby could be seen in the prettiest party dress we've seen in a long time.

Palma's party dress was a bespoke creation

The family attended a wedding which looked to be in a summery, overseas destination, and the couple's tot stole the show in her ultra frilly dress which featured a large white bow at the back.

© @katiefearnehoughx Palma looked so pretty in her chic dress in the arms of her auntie, Katie

Palma's princess-like dress was so sweet, and it came from an independent brand called Liluna. The dress was actually a custom-made design, known as the 'Darcie' dress, and is described as a "knee-length flowy dress with ruffles to shoulders and hem, finished with a large bow to the back." Dreamy!