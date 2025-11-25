Meet Sawyer Sweeten's family after siblings Madylin and Sullivan speak out in emotional Everybody Loves Raymond reunion

The long-awaited Everybody Loves Raymond reunion finally aired on CBS on Monday, November 24, celebrating nearly 30 years since the show's premiere, and over 20 since its conclusion.

The reunion special brought back OG stars Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Monica Horan and siblings Madylin and Sullivan Sweeten. The only ones missing were late actors Doris Roberts, Peter Boyle, and Sawyer Sweeten. Sawyer played Geoffrey Barone, one of Raymond's twin sons, opposite his real-life twin Sullivan playing Michael Barone.

© Getty Images The cast of "Everybody Loves Raymond" reunited for the show's 30th anniversary reunion special

Tragically, Sawyer committed suicide in 2015 just days before his 20th birthday, with his siblings paying tribute to him on the special, telling their former TV family that it was unexpected and shocking, but an incident they've now used to spread awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.

"We're very passionate in our family about suicide prevention," Madylin shared. "It is the second leading cause of death between ages 18 to 25. But 90 percent of people who seek treatment are cured." She explained they primarily work with the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. Learn more about the Sweetens below…

© Facebook Elizabeth and Jerry Gini, Sawyer's mother and stepfather The Sweeten parents Sawyer was born in Brownwood, Texas in May 1995 to dad Timothy Lynn "Tim" Sweeten and mom Elizabeth Millsap Gini. Tim is a writer and producer, known for working on the 2003 documentary The Seventh Man about the Panther Creek Panthers. Elizabeth is an actress credited with appearing in the short Casting in 2017. She and Tim divorced at an unspecified date, and she has since tied the knot with Jerry Gini, who eventually legally adopted Sawyer's siblings. Per her Facebook page, she now lives in Tennessee and has four children through her second marriage.

© Photo: Getty Images Madylin Sweeten, 34 The oldest of the Sweeten siblings, Madylin Sweeten was born in June 1991 and played Ally Barone on the popular sitcom. Her screen debut came shortly before she was cast on Everybody Loves Raymond, however, appearing in 1996's TV movie A Promise to Carolyn.



© Instagram Madylin with her husband Sean Durrie and their son She continued her acting career intermittently, with her final turn being a brief role in a 2019 episode of Lucifer. Madylin does occasionally still act, however, and now is also a designer for The Joneses, a furniture store in Los Angeles. She married Sean Durrie in 2018 and they welcomed their son this April.



© Instagram Sullivan Sweeten, 30 Sullivan Sweeten, Sawyer's twin brother, was extremely tight with his brother throughout their lives. He has remained out of the spotlight more so since ending his stint on Raymond, appearing in movies like 2002's Frank McClusky, C.I. with Dave Sheridan and Dolly Parton. His final screen credit is the 2017 short Casting with his family members. He created a public social media page just earlier this year, although it mostly comprises gaming content.

© Facebook Maysa Sweeten, 26 Maysa Sweeten is the youngest of the Sweeten siblings. Little is known about her compared to her older brothers and sister, although she actively posts on Facebook. Per her LinkedIn, she is a production supervisor at UPS and lives with her longtime boyfriend in Tennessee. In 2017, she shared on Facebook that the siblings had finally been legally adopted by their stepfather Jerry. "It's been such a stressful day at the courthouse trying to keep a smile on my face during the ridiculous things my poor momma has had to deal with," she wrote. "Through it all is our favorite support system. I love my dad and I'm glad I could end the day on a high note by getting adopted."

If you are experiencing mental health troubles or struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988, or visit 988lifeline.org