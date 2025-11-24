Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff dead at 81 — inside private life, including famous daughter

Jimmy Cliff, a legend of the Jamaican entertainment world and one of the most influential reggae musicians to ever live, has passed away at the age of 81.

His death was announced by his family on social media on November 24 "due to a seizure followed by pneumonia," with an outpouring of tributes celebrating his contributions to Hollywood and the popularization of Jamaican culture abroad. It is unknown if he had any prior health conditions contributing to his death.

Despite being one of the most notable figures from the Rastafari movement and in the world of reggae, ska, and rocksteady music, Jimmy was a lot more private when it came to his private life. However, away from the spotlight, he was a proud husband and father of three.

Who was Jimmy Cliff?

If you've made it this far and still don't have the full scoop, Jimmy's career began to take off in the late 1960s, after becoming a local hit in Jamaica, when he began experimenting more with reggae and ska in his music following a brief dalliance with rock.

His music especially resonated as works of protest, with songs like "Wonderful World, Beautiful People," "Vietnam" and "Sun City" becoming staples of the genre. In 1972, his acting career took off when he starred in The Harder They Come, a Jamaican crime film with a soundtrack that popularized reggae music worldwide. It was the first Jamaican film to achieve mass international distribution, most notably with its hit soundtrack.

Jimmy also starred in the 1986 comedy Club Paradise and contributed to the soundtracks for 1988's critically panned Cocktail and 1993's Cool Runnings. His cover of Johnny Nash's "I Can See Clearly Now" for the latter remains his best selling single, and his only top 20 hit in the United States. In 2010, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and was awarded the Jamaican Order of Merit in 2003.

Jimmy Cliff's family

Until his death, Jimmy was married to Latifa Chambers, although it's unclear when they tied the knot. With Latifa, he welcomed son Aken, and daughter Lilty. Speaking with The Guardian, when his kids were seven and eight years old respectively, he shared: "They are showing an inclination towards music. The girl, she is a very good singer. The boy is very talented, too. He plays the drums."

Latifa shared the news of her husband's passing on social media with a statement on behalf of herself and their two kids, reading: "To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career."

"He really appreciated each and every fan for their love," she added, concluding: "Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes. I hope you all can respect our privacy during these hard times."

His daughter, Nabiyah Be

With his ex Sônia Gomes, in January 1992, Jimmy welcomed his first daughter, Nabiyah Be. The Brazilian Nabiyah, now 33, is a renowned actress and singer, most recently releasing her studio album O QUE O SOL QUER earlier this year, a blend of Brazilian and African influences. Nabiyah is yet to share a statement on her father's passing.

In 2016, she originated the role of Eurydice in the off-Broadway production of Hadestown, her theatrical debut. She won a Drama Desk Award in 2018 for appearing in School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play. She played Linda in the groundbreaking 2018 MCU film Black Panther, and played Simone Jackson, one of the leads in the 2023 miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six.