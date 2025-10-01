Tom Brady's 'careful' approach to his lookalike teen sons hitting major milestone: 'You never know'

Tom Brady is bringing his football skills behind the wheel, so it seems. The former NFL pro served as a legendary quarterback for the New England Patriots, one of the most revered in the game's history, and therefore has over two decades of experience on the field. But as it turns out, based on a new interview, the ex-player is using the tactics he's picked up in the game and employing them to teach his three children how to drive.

The NFL star, 48, shares son Jack, 18, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, and son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. While the oldest of the three is already a skilled driver, having picked up some tricks of the trade from his dad, Tom explained to People while partnering up with Hertz Car Sales how he's passing the same onto his younger son.

He first made sure to note how good his older son already was as a driver, gushing: "Both my kids… My oldest is a very good driver," then adding for his younger half-brother: "And then my middle son is getting [there] shortly, but he's very good." And as it turns out, defensive driving is key as a Brady.

Taking his "32 years of driving" into account (and being a self professed "pretty good driver"), Tom explained that he drives "very defensively, kind of like I was on the football field," adding: "I always try to know where the problems are at, and I kind of teach him how to drive like that too. Because you never know out there on the road."

He particularly emphasized being alert and "careful" as a driver to account for the way others on the road may behave. "People can make a lot of mistakes and you got to be willing to adapt. And even if you have a green light and someone runs their red light, you're still the one getting hit, so you've got to be careful when you're on the road."

While the dad-of-three doesn't often shine the spotlight on his kids, he does include snippets of life with them on social media, particularly their interest in athletics as well. Jack and Benjamin, in particular, have picked up his chiseled physique and knack for football, while Vivian is passionate about horseback riding, just like her supermodel mom.

On his 18th birthday in August, the NFL analyst with FOX took to his Instagram page to share a loving tribute to his oldest, sharing with his followers what his son is like away from the cameras as well. "From little steps to big dreams, happy birthday Jack. You've always shown grace, courage, love and kindness since God blessed us with your arrival."

"I'm so proud of the man you are! Welcome to adulthood, it comes with higher credit card limits, bigger bills, and no curfew… OK maybe not all at once!" he quipped. "There is a saying that a dad's heart soars with his children's happiness, not with his own…truer words could not be spoken. We love you so much and I know this will be your best year yet."