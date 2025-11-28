Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mila Kunis admits 'this was a mistake' in rare insight into private life with Ashton Kutcher and 2 kids
photo of mila kunis and ashton kutcher in black outfits© FilmMagic
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Mila Kunisand Ashton Kutcher rarely speak about their private life with their two kids, Isabelle, 11, and Dimitri, eight. However, the actress recently shared an insight into the mayhem that is their household on Thanksgiving.

The 42-year-old admitted she regretted her decision to "host for 27 people," after realizing the daunting task of cooking for that many guests.

"I will tell you this was a mistake," she told Extra TV in November. "I'm capping it at 20 because I can cook for 20, no problem. 18 to 20, it's fine. I have enough oven space. 

"Like, I'm not tripling on my trays. 20-some people has surpassed my ability. I don't have enough pots."

Asked what her husband of 10 years thought of her Thanksgiving dinner plans, Mila admitted: "He thinks I'm crazy."

"He's like, 'You need to outsource,'" she continued, explaining that Ashton suggested they have each of their guests bring a dish for dinner.

Mila admitted she regrets hosting 27 people for Thanksgiving© Getty Images
"And so like, I did. I finally looked at it, and I went, 'I have to buy like 30 potatoes to make enough mashed potatoes.' And I went 'I don't have enough containers to boil 30 potatoes!’ Like I had a meltdown," she added.

"And I was like, 'I can't do this!' And so he's like, 'Why don't you do it as a potlock?' And I was like, 'No, we are hosting Thanksgiving!' But I outsource my potatoes."

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Mila and Ashton first met as teenagers on the set of That '70s Show, but they didn't begin dating until many years later.

They first reconnected in 2012, but neither of them was looking for anything serious. Having known each other for years, they decided to keep things light at first. 

Actors Wilmer Valderrama, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson pose backstage at the Church of Scientology's 11th Annual Christmas Stories Fundraiser© Getty Images
"We were like, 'Let's just hook up. Let's have fun. We're both single. We both trust each other. Everything's great,'" Mila shared during a candid conversation on WTF With Marc Maron.

However, as time passed, it became clear that their connection was more than just casual. Mila recalled a key moment when she realised her feelings had deepened: "He said something, and I was like, 'Oh my God, I love this man.'"

Despite Mila previously telling W magazine: "I never wanted to get married. From the age of 12, I prepared my parents for no marriage," she and Ashton tied the knot over the Fourth of July weekend in 2015.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images
The couple went to great lengths to make sure it was an intimate affair with no media attention. "It was a ninja effort," he joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"We really didn't want helicopters at our wedding… So we went really under the radar with it."

Mila kunis with hand held up to face© Getty Images
While Ashton gave Mila a stunning engagement ring, the couple took a more low-key approach with their wedding bands after Mila balked at the high prices in jewellery stores.

"I was like, 'I'm not paying that much for wedding bands,'" Mila explained. "I went on Etsy and got our wedding bands for $190. It's great – thin, simple, and I love it."

