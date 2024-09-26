Inside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s complex marriage: six surprising facts

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are one of Hollywood's sweetest couples, but their love story has been anything but typical. The pair, who first met as teenagers on the set of That '70s Show, didn’t begin dating until many years later. With a relationship that blossomed after both had been through significant life changes, they’ve created a strong bond that has stood the test of time. Now happily married with two children, daughter Wyatt, nine, and son Dimitri, seven, Ashton and Mila have built a life together that fans can’t get enough of.

Here are six surprising facts you might not know about their journey from co-stars to soulmates.

Recommended video You may also like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher share emotional video

Ashton was Mila’s first kiss

One of the most adorable tidbits about Ashton and Mila’s relationship is that Ashton was actually Mila’s very first kiss—on-screen, at least! Back in 1998, when That '70s Show was in its early days, a then 14-year-old Mila had to kiss Ashton during a scripted scene, and it was a moment she’ll never forget.

“I was like, ‘Oh, he’s so cute, it’s the Calvin Klein model!’” Mila revealed in a 2001 interview with People. “Then I realised, ‘I have to kiss him?’ I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him.”

Ashton, five years older than Mila at the time, had no idea he was her first kiss. "I’m the first guy she kissed? Oh my god, I had no idea!" Ashton recalled. “I’m so glad I didn’t know that or it would’ve been too much pressure.”

What could have been an awkward moment turned into a cherished memory for both, though it would be more than a decade before they reconnected romantically.

© Getty Images Ashton was Mila's first kiss

They didn’t plan to get married

Marriage wasn’t always in the cards for Mila. She had once said she wouldn’t get married until same-sex marriage was legal, a cause close to her heart. At the time she started dating Ashton, he had just gone through a high-profile divorce from Demi Moore and wasn’t looking to tie the knot again, either.

“I never wanted to get married. From the age of 12, I prepared my parents for no marriage,” Kunis told W magazine. But life had other ideas. Once the couple realised how serious they were about each other, they changed their minds about marriage. Ashton, determined to propose, pushed for his divorce from Demi to be finalised quickly so he could pop the question to Mila as soon as possible.

It turns out that, despite their initial reluctance, marriage was the perfect next step for the couple.

© Getty Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis never planned to marry

Their relationship began casually

When Ashton and Mila first reconnected in 2012, neither of them was looking for anything serious. Having known each other for years, they decided to keep things light at first. “We were like, ‘Let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great,’” Mila shared during a candid conversation on WTF With Marc Maron.

However, as time passed, it became clear that their connection was more than just casual. Mila recalled a key moment when she realised her feelings had deepened: “He said something, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I love this man.’”

Despite this realisation, their relationship wasn’t without its early complications. Mila discovered that Ashton had been dating someone else at the same time, leading her to confront him about her growing feelings. Thankfully, Ashton felt the same way, and the rest is history.'

© Getty Images Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis married in secret

They married in secret

Ashton and Mila are known for keeping their private lives, well, private, and that included their wedding. In January 2015, the couple fuelled rumours of a secret marriage when Ashton posted a New Year’s greeting on Facebook signed "the Kutchers." While they weren’t officially married at the time, the speculation continued until they finally tied the knot over the Fourth of July weekend that year.

Their wedding was an intimate affair with no media attention, something Ashton said took serious planning. “It was a ninja effort,” he joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We really didn’t want helicopters at our wedding… So we went really under the radar with it.”

Guests were reportedly informed of the location just 24 hours in advance, ensuring that the couple could exchange vows in complete privacy.

© Getty Images Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis bought wedding rings from Etsy

They bought their wedding rings on Etsy

While Ashton gave Mila a stunning engagement ring, the couple took a more low-key approach when it came to their wedding bands. Mila, ever the practical one, balked at the high prices in jewellery stores and turned to Etsy instead, where she found affordable yet beautiful rings.

“I was like, ‘I’m not paying that much for wedding bands,’” Mila explained. “I went on Etsy and got our wedding bands for $190. It’s great—thin, simple, and I love it.” While she cherishes her engagement ring, Mila admitted that she rarely wears it, preferring the simplicity of her Etsy find.

Mila called Ashton out for cheating

Mila is nothing if not honest, and she wasn’t shy about calling Ashton out for his past mistakes. Shortly after his divorce from Demi Moore, there were rumors that Ashton had been unfaithful, something Mila didn’t gloss over when they began dating.

“You were an [expletive],” Mila bluntly told Ashton during a conversation he recounted to Esquire. As Ashton began to protest, Mila didn’t let him off the hook. “Yeah, you were an a** for a good two years,” she added.