Barbra Streisand shares very rare picture of family life with private stepdaughter and grandkids on Thanksgiving

One of the latest stars to share a glimpse of their family Thanksgiving celebrations was none other than Barbra Streisand, providing a picture of her more private family life.

The entertainer, 83, is married to James Brolin, and while she shares a son with her first husband Elliott Gould, Jason Gould (now 58), she is a loving stepmom of three through James as well. Barbra and James have been together since 1996, when they first met on a blind date, and tied the knot exactly two years after.

© Getty Images Barbra Streisand shared a glimpse of her Thanksgiving celebrations with her husband James Brolin's family

With his ex-wife Jane Agee, James welcomed actor Josh Brolin, now 57, and Jess Brolin, now 53. And with his second wife, Jan Smithers, James welcomed his only daughter, Molly Brolin, who turned 38 the day after Thanksgiving.

In a new photo shared on Instagram, Barbra and her stepdaughter, who keeps her personal life off social media, embraced for the snap from their celebratory dinner, surrounded by kids making necklaces, with the catering staff behind them.

© Instagram "Me and my stepdaughter Molly on Thanksgiving, enjoying all the children drawing and trying to make little necklaces!"

While it's unclear if they're Molly's children, we do know that Barbra and James have four grandkids through Josh, now-adults Trevor and Eden, and his daughters Westlyn and Chapel. He welcomed Trevor and Eden with his first wife, Alice Adair, and his youngest two with his current wife, Kathryn Boyd.

"I know you have much to be thankful for. Beautiful picture of a beautiful family and happy moments being shared," one fan wrote, with another saying: "Beautiful photo! It looks like you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving," and a third adding: "How precious!"

While Barbra doesn't often hone in on her personal life, especially when it comes to her family, her son Jason, himself a singer like his mother, shared in a recent interview what he made of his experience growing up the son of two celebrities, particularly one of the world's most revered and celebrated musicians.

© Instagram Molly is the youngest of James' three children, shared with his second wife, Jan Smithers

"I know that my experience in this world is considered privileged, but in other ways it is deprived," he told Haaretz. "It's complex to have people look at you and think: Oh my god, you're so lucky. And yet they don't know what it's really like on the other side of that fence. How lonely it could be."

He does gush about enjoying a "very close" relationship with his mother, especially after doing "a lot of work on myself" to get to that point. "Well, I was in her body, you know!" he quipped. "Also, we are a lot alike in many ways and there's an unconditional love there."

© Getty Images The singer shares a son, Jason Gould, with her first husband, Elliott Gould

"We've had challenges and stuff, but there's respect there. I can be completely honest with her and she has the capacity to hear that. And that's all I require in any relationship: the ability to express myself honestly and be heard."