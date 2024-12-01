Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham reunite with their 4 children in celebratory photos and are treated to special surprise

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham are finally reunited with their entire family for the Thanksgiving holiday, playing host to their four children for the four-day weekend.

Mark, 53, and Rhea, 46, share sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 16, plus daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 14. While Michael is months away from leaving home for college, and Ella is already a student at Clemson University in South Carolina, the younger siblings still live at home.

However, with Ella's arrival, the family-of-six is now complete, and the former model marked the occasion with a slew of celebratory pictures from the Wahlbergs' Thanksgiving.

"So grateful my whole family is home for the holiday," Rhea wrote alongside pictures of the clan out for dinner at Nobu in Las Vegas, where they are now based, including the custom chopsticks the restaurant gave them as a welcome present, a special surprise for the group.

While the parents are keeping their younger kids close, Mark, 53, recently told Fox News Digital that allowing his oldest to leave her comfort zone and make it on her own was a key part of their parenting strategy.

"It’s a beautiful thing just encouraging them to pursue their dreams, to take a chance on themselves and to dream big," he said of seeing Ella leave the family home.

"But, along with the big ideas, you have to do the little stuff to accomplish those big goals. So, doing the work, betting on yourself, not being afraid of failure and just staying as close."

He continued: "The best thing we could have experienced was going and visiting our daughter at parents' weekend and experience that college life."

For the longest time, the family-of-six were based in California, but they moved to Vegas in 2022 to allow their kids the opportunity to pursue their various hobbies and interests. The three younger Wahlberg children have shown varied interests in sports.

While Brendan has dabbled in acting like his dad, he is also passionate about basketball and golfing. Michael is currently training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has participated in and medaled in several tournaments, while also showing interest in boxing and bodybuilding.

Grace, meanwhile, is a champion equestrian, already making her mark as a professional show jumper and earning several blue ribbons across competitions around the country, to the immense pride of her parents.

Of the family's move to Nevada two years ago, the Ted star told People that more space was a defining factor for the move, adding: "It's a place where my kids can thrive and do their thing and pursue their interests."

"To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us."

He also joked to E! News that his youngest daughter was already picking up the discipline and routine it took him decades to master. "I didn't adopt that kind of discipline until I was in my 30s and I had to do it because of work. And now she does it on her own because she wants to be an Olympian."