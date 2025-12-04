Jenny McCarthy's towering son, 23, makes rare red carpet appearance alongside famous mom

Jenny McCarthy had a different date on her arm when she stepped out in Hollywood on Tuesday – her rarely seen son, Evan.

The Masked Singer star was joined by the 23-year-old at a screening of Five Nights At Freddy's 2 at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre, and Evan towered over his mom as they posed for photos together.

The duo appeared to be having a great time as they giggled their way along the red carpet, with Evan wrapping his arm around his mom for several photos.

Jenny opted for a casual yet stylish ensemble, wearing a purple sweater with ripped black jeans and boots. Her makeup was typically flawless, and her long platinum hair was styled in loose curls.

Evan, meanwhile, also opted for black jeans, teamed with a black T-shirt and an unzipped hoodie.

Jenny welcomed her only son on May 18, 2002, with her ex-husband, director John Asher. The couple married in September 1999 and divorced in September 2005. She married Donnie Wahlberg in 2014, and he became a devoted stepfather to Evan.

© Getty Images Evan towered over his mom

"I knew Donnie was the right person when I saw how much Evan loved him," Jenny once told People. "He brought a sense of security that Evan had never had before. Watching them bond was one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen."

Donnie, for his part, has fully embraced his role as Evan's stepfather. "Evan is one of the sweetest, kindest souls I’ve ever met," Donnie said. "He's gone through so much, but his passion for life and creativity is incredible. He inspires me every day."

© Getty Images Jenny and Evan couldn't stop smiling and laughing on the red carpet

Before his third birthday, Evan was diagnosed with epilepsy after he began having seizures. However, in 2005, a still worried Jenny took him to a neurologist for a second opinion, and he was diagnosed with autism.

"I felt each membrane and vein in my heart shattering into a million pieces," she wrote in her 2007 book, Louder Than Words: A Mother's Journey in Healing Autism.

Since then, Jenny has spoken openly about the challenges and triumphs she's experienced while raising Evan.

© FilmMagic Evan sweetly kept his arm around his mom's shoulders

"I know why God gave me Evan. He is a wonderful teacher and an inspiration to the world," she said during a 2008 appearance on Oprah. "It made me who I am today."

Speaking to People in 2023, she said of her son: "Evan has been through so much in his young life, and his passion for living and creating is such an inspiration to me.

"He is the kindest, sweetest, most loving human being on this planet, and I'm excited for what the future holds for him."

© Getty Images Jenny looked so proud of Evan

According to his Instagram, Evan is a gaming video creator, YouTuber, writer, director, actor, and video editor. He even released an original song in 2023, "It Doesn't Matter," inspired by his admiration for Selena Gomez.

"I, too, have struggled with my health and relationships, and because Selena has been so open about her struggles, it has helped me find the confidence and inner strength to get through the toughest of times," he told People at the time.

"I wrote this song to let her know how much I appreciate her, and I wish her all the love and happiness in the world because she deserves it."