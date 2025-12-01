Meet Bette Midler's lookalike daughter as star turns 80

Hollywood icon Bette Midler might just be proof that the old saying, "talent skips a generation," may not always have to come true. Especially when it comes to her daughter.
The actress and singer, who celebrates her milestone 80th birthday on December 1, has been married to comedic performance artist Martin von Haselberg since December 16, 1984 (with their 41st wedding anniversary coming up).
On November 14, 1986, they welcomed their first and only child together, a daughter named Sophie. And since then, Sophie has not only morphed into her mother's striking döppelganger, she's followed in her footsteps too!
Sophie as a child
Early life
Sophie Frederica Alohilani von Haselberg was born in Los Angeles, California. She grew up between California and New York City, graduating from elite prep school Nightingale-Bamford in New York before heading to Yale University for Sociology and East Asian studies.
Sophie's first public appearance
After graduating in 2008, she briefly headed to China, hoping to find her own passion by working with an ad agency. At this point, she'd started making her first public appearances, joining her mom as a teen in 2005 for a Zac Posen fashion show, her very first outing.
"I tried my hardest to avoid show business. I even moved to China and worked at an advertising agency," she told Vanity Fair. However, she decided to ultimately follow her innate instinct, returning to the United States and Yale to attend their drama school, graduating with a Master of Fine Arts in 2014.
Sophie and Bette
Acting career
"I wanted to carve my own path!" she told VF. "I never wanted to be compared to [my mom], but I've since accepted it as something completely unavoidable." She worked as a production assistant on 2010's Sex and the City 2, where she met Nicole Delaney and worked on a post-apocalyptic short film together titled YOYO, which eventually premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.
In 2014, she also made her theatrical debut in a NYC production of Billy and Ray from Garry Marshall, who'd worked with Bette in 1988's Beaches. In 2015, she made her big screen debut in Woody Allen's Irrational Man opposite Emma Stone, Jamie Blackley and Joaquin Phoenix, earning her first bit of mainstream attention.
An established name
Since then, Sophie has mostly appeared in other independent projects, in contrast to her mother's massive productions and cult classics, including Ask for Jane (2018), By Design (2025), and Fantasy Life, which premiered at SXSW earlier this year and will be released in theaters in March of 2026. She signed with Fusion Entertainment earlier this year.
Throughout the years, she has made several appearances in TV shows like American Crime Story, American Horror Story, Pose, House of Cards and WASP. Her most notable turn came in 2019's American Princess in which she played the recurring role of Natasha, although the show was canceled by Lifetime after only a single season.
Sophie and her husband Harry J.N. Guinness
Personal life
In June of 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 induced lockdowns, Sophie married Harry J.N. Guinness in what she dubbed a "homespun" wedding to TODAY. They held the small ceremony, which only included 11 people, at Bette's own home in Millbrook.
"What made the whole thing so special was just that we did everything ourselves," she gushed. "We cooked ourselves. My mom did all the flowers. My dad and I had done the menu planning. My husband figured out all the wines. Two of our best friends — whose wedding it was that we kissed at for the first time — did the ceremony and it was just so special."
Sophie also actively works with her mom as part of the New York Restoration Project (NYRP), for which she sits on the board, helping organize Bette's popular annual Hulaween charity event.