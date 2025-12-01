Meet Bette Midler's lookalike daughter as star turns 80

Hollywood icon Bette Midler might just be proof that the old saying, "talent skips a generation," may not always have to come true. Especially when it comes to her daughter.

The actress and singer, who celebrates her milestone 80th birthday on December 1, has been married to comedic performance artist Martin von Haselberg since December 16, 1984 (with their 41st wedding anniversary coming up).

On November 14, 1986, they welcomed their first and only child together, a daughter named Sophie. And since then, Sophie has not only morphed into her mother's striking döppelganger, she's followed in her footsteps too!

© Instagram Sophie as a child Early life Sophie Frederica Alohilani von Haselberg was born in Los Angeles, California. She grew up between California and New York City, graduating from elite prep school Nightingale-Bamford in New York before heading to Yale University for Sociology and East Asian studies.



© Getty Images Sophie's first public appearance After graduating in 2008, she briefly headed to China, hoping to find her own passion by working with an ad agency. At this point, she'd started making her first public appearances, joining her mom as a teen in 2005 for a Zac Posen fashion show, her very first outing. "I tried my hardest to avoid show business. I even moved to China and worked at an advertising agency," she told Vanity Fair. However, she decided to ultimately follow her innate instinct, returning to the United States and Yale to attend their drama school, graduating with a Master of Fine Arts in 2014.

© Getty Images Sophie and Bette Acting career "I wanted to carve my own path!" she told VF. "I never wanted to be compared to [my mom], but I've since accepted it as something completely unavoidable." She worked as a production assistant on 2010's Sex and the City 2, where she met Nicole Delaney and worked on a post-apocalyptic short film together titled YOYO, which eventually premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. In 2014, she also made her theatrical debut in a NYC production of Billy and Ray from Garry Marshall, who'd worked with Bette in 1988's Beaches. In 2015, she made her big screen debut in Woody Allen's Irrational Man opposite Emma Stone, Jamie Blackley and Joaquin Phoenix, earning her first bit of mainstream attention.

© Getty Images An established name Since then, Sophie has mostly appeared in other independent projects, in contrast to her mother's massive productions and cult classics, including Ask for Jane (2018), By Design (2025), and Fantasy Life, which premiered at SXSW earlier this year and will be released in theaters in March of 2026. She signed with Fusion Entertainment earlier this year. Throughout the years, she has made several appearances in TV shows like American Crime Story, American Horror Story, Pose, House of Cards and WASP. Her most notable turn came in 2019's American Princess in which she played the recurring role of Natasha, although the show was canceled by Lifetime after only a single season.