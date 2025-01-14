Brunei's Prince Mateen and Princess Anisha Rosnah mark one-year wedding anniversary with beautiful picture

Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei and Princess Anisha Rosnah celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

The pair, who tied the knot in a spectacular ten-day celebration last year, marked the special occasion on Instagram with a beautiful picture taken in Florence. The image showed the Sultan of Brunei's son, 33, looking relaxed as he posed with his wife on a balcony overlooking the city's cathedral.

© Getty Images Prince Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah walk down the aisle during their wedding reception

In a sweet display of affection, Princess Anisha could be seen posing with her hand on her beau's chest.

For the special photoshoot, Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei looked dapper dressed in a smart white shirt and a pair of stone-hued chinos. Princess Anisha, 30, meanwhile, looked picture-perfect wearing a sleek roll-neck black dress.

She had her raven tresses secured in a tumbling ponytail and highlighted her features with a sweep of radiant makeup.

Captioning the photo, Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei wrote: "Happy 1st anniversary."

Fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Awwww love this so much! Both of you," while a second penned: "Beautiful couple of the year and happy 1st anniversary," and a third chimed in: "Happy anniversary," followed by two red heart emojis.

Their fairytale nuptials

The pair tied the knot last year, with celebrations taking place between 7 and 16 January. Their week-long nuptials included musical performances and a banquet attended by international guests.

On her big day, Princess Anisha wore a spellbinding white gown complete with long sleeves and an elegant gold pattern. She rounded off her look with a decadent family heirloom diamond tiara, which was previously worn by her new husband's sister, Princess Azemah.

© RUDOLF PORTILLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Anisha borrowed her sister-in-law's tiara

Azemah had previously worn the bespoke headpiece by Singapore jeweller Flower Diamond for her wedding with her first cousin Prince Bahar ibni Jefri Bolkiah in January 2023.

While Prince Abdul Mateen tends to keep his private life under wraps, he previously spoke to GQ Thailand about the qualities he looks for in a partner. "I would say someone who is genuine and real. Someone who is very simple, that's what I like," he told the publication.

© Getty Images The pair wed on 14 January 2024

Musing on his own personality, he said: "I'm a simple guy. I like to relax when I'm not doing sports or performing my duties. Let's just say I like my free time, and I like to spend it with my close friends chilling and watching movies." He also described himself as "funny" and "weird, but in a good way."