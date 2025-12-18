Inside Jet Li's private life including two marriages and four daughters

Jet's daughters from his first marriage have maintained a low-profile, however his daughters from his second marriage have become public figures. Taimi has gone on to become an ophthalmologist. Jet gifted Si a Luxeed R7 SUV after she got married in August 2025.

At the age of 19, Jane was invited to partake in Les Bal des Débutantes, which is a high-profile debutante ball. Jane impressively served as the Harvard-Radcliffe Asian-American Association's Outreach Chair, and she was also a member of Harvard's board called First Year Social Committee.

Jane has interned at the United Nations, and has been committed to helping her father's organization called One Foundation. She has also volunteered at the Rehabilitation Center for Hearing-Impaired Children in Northern China.

Jada has been an advocate for mental health and has been open about struggling with depression and anxiety. During COVID-19 she opened up about her difficult experiences on social media and said: "I want to use this space to let you all know that if you're experiencing anything similar, you're not alone. Mental issues like COVID-19 anxiety are real and valid."