Inside Jet Li's private life including two marriages and four daughters

Actor Jet Li has made a name for himself thanks to his movies Hero, The Forbidden Kingdom and Unleashed, however, very little is known about his personal life, especially his daughters. Learn more about the entertainer's family life below.
About Jet as a family man
Jet was married twice and has four daughters in total. His first marriage was to actor Huang Qiuyan, whom he met at the Beijing Shichahai Sports School. The two welcomed their daughters Si Li, 37, and Taimi Li, 36.
The actor then married his co-star Nina Li Chi, from the film Dragon Fight. The couple welcomed Jada Li, 22, and Jane Li, 25 into the world.
His daughters' education
Jet's youngest daughters Si and Taimi attended Beijing Huijia Private School.
When it came to Jane and Jada, Nina got started early when it came to their daughters' education. She hired an early learning specialist to provide her kids with the best schooling in order to advance them to become the best in their classes, when they were only six and nine-months old.
Despite Jet's growing fame in America, he decided for his children to get their primary education in Singapore after he intensely researched the global educational systems in America, Switzerland and Australia.
When they were older, his daughters attended some of America's great universities later down the line. Jane focused on her Bachelor of Arts degree while attending Harvard University, and Jada attended Barnard College and graduated recently in May 2025.
About his daughters' aspirations
Jet's daughters from his first marriage have maintained a low-profile, however his daughters from his second marriage have become public figures. Taimi has gone on to become an ophthalmologist. Jet gifted Si a Luxeed R7 SUV after she got married in August 2025.
At the age of 19, Jane was invited to partake in Les Bal des Débutantes, which is a high-profile debutante ball. Jane impressively served as the Harvard-Radcliffe Asian-American Association's Outreach Chair, and she was also a member of Harvard's board called First Year Social Committee.
Jane has interned at the United Nations, and has been committed to helping her father's organization called One Foundation. She has also volunteered at the Rehabilitation Center for Hearing-Impaired Children in Northern China.
Jada has been an advocate for mental health and has been open about struggling with depression and anxiety. During COVID-19 she opened up about her difficult experiences on social media and said: "I want to use this space to let you all know that if you're experiencing anything similar, you're not alone. Mental issues like COVID-19 anxiety are real and valid."