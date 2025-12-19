NASCAR star Greg Biffle's family: What we know about wife and 2 kids after plane crash killed them all

NASCAR champion Greg Biffle and his family tragically lost their lives on December 18, 2025, when a private plane they were traveling in crashed in North Carolina.

The 55-year-old was among seven people killed, including his wife Cristina Grossu Biffle, and his two children, Emma and Ryder, when the Cessna C550 business jet, which Greg owned, crashed around 10:15 am while attempting to land in foggy weather at Statesville Regional Airport in Statesville.

Greg and Cristina's families released a joint statement alongside the families of the other victims soon after, calling the couple "devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg's daughter Emma."

It added: "Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and infinitely joyful child."

Find out more about Greg's wife and his two kids below.

© Instagram Cristina worked as a realtor and luxury travel agent Cristina's career According to her Instagram bio, Cristina was a realtor, a luxury travel agent, and CEO of a replica ring company. Cristina earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Southern California, and in October 2022, she received her master's degree in business administration and management from Purdue University. Upon graduation, Cristina shared an inspiring message to celebrate her achievement, writing: "For the last year, I've worked late nights writing papers and achieving a bucket list accomplishment, ontop of raising a wild toddler and starting a new company while maintaining a successful real estate career. "I obtained my Masters Degree from Purdue University, attaining a 4.0 GPA. I was able to take extra courses in order to finish in just 12 months. It's never too late to go after your dreams!"

© Instagram Greg and Cristina married on December 31, 2022 New Year's Eve wedding Following his split from his ex-wife of eight years, Nicole Lunders, in 2015, Greg began dating Cristina and proposed to her in "the perfect spot" in the Bahamas in December 2021. They tied the knot on December 31, 2022, on Pearl Island, in the Bahamas, surrounded by their friends and family, including Greg's children. Cristina shared a beautiful video of their wedding day on Instagram, writing: "I couldn't have asked for a better day with our friends and family." In March 2024, the newlyweds honeymooned at Hippo Lakes Luxury Safari Lodges in South Africa.

© Instagram Greg's children Ryder and Emma Greg's children Greg welcomed his first child, daughter Emma, in July 2011 with his ex-wife, Nicole. In February 2020, Greg and Cristina announced they were expecting their first child together, with Greg posting on Instagram: "Big News for 2020!! Emma is going to be a big sister !!!" Cristina also shared her excitement, writing: "We're so excited to announce that Baby Biffle will be making his/her appearance Fall 2020! Let the fun begin!" Their son, Ryder, was born on September 9, 2020."Ryder, 4 days old and already a wild man!" Cristina captioned a photo of their son holding a checkered flag a few days after his birth. "We welcomed Ryder Jack into the world a little early at 1:01pm September 9, 2020 weighing in at 6 lbs, 3 ounces! It's very clear, he loves his daddy! Not to mention, looks exactly like him!"

© Instagram Cristina, Emma, and Ryder were all supportive of Greg and his career Supportive family Cristina, Emma, and Ryder were Greg's biggest supporters throughout his career. In 2014, he revealed that his daughter "comes every week" to cheer him on, before she was joined by her younger brother. All three were trackside at the Daytona International Speedway in February 2022 to cheer on Greg, who was "so grateful to have my family by my side for the start of the 64th Annual Daytona 500." Cristina, Emma, and Ryder all looked especially proud when they posed by Greg's side for his induction into the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame in September 2025.