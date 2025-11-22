Robert Redford's daughter shares 'extra challenging' funeral update as family continues to grieve

Robert Redford's daughter, Amy Redford, has shared an update on her late dad's funeral following "extra challenging" AI tributes after his death on September 16.

The 55-year-old admitted that the slew of fake funerals and tributes that have recently surfaced online are not making the grieving process any easier for her and her family.

"There have been multiple AI versions of funerals, tributes, and quotes from members of my family that are fabrications," Amy wrote in a post on Instagram on Friday.

"Renderings of my Dad, who clearly has no say, and depictions of my family that do not represent anyone in a positive light are extra challenging during a difficult time. We are grieving together, and we are all in support of one another."

She added: "I simply ask, what if this was you? Let that be your guidepost. Let human authenticity live, inspire and be the connective tissue we all crave."

Amy admitted that her family are still trying to come to terms with Robert's death two months after his passing on September 16 and has yet to make plans for a public funeral.

"We have not had a public funeral, we are working out our plans for a memorial in the future," Amy said.

"Every family should have the ability to mourn, represent the person they lost, and pay homage in a way that fits their values and family culture best."

Amy also thanked fans of the actor, who starred in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and The Way We Were, for their "overwhelming love and support."

"It's clear that he meant so much to so many, and I know that my family is humbled by the outpouring of stories and tributes from all corners of the globe," she wrote.

Robert was 89 years old when he died in his sleep at his home in Utah, Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, confirmed in a statement at the time. No specific cause of death was provided.

She said Robert died "in the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved." Cindy added: "His family request privacy during this difficult time. He will be missed greatly."

Tributes poured in after his death. Barbra Streisand, who starred alongside Robert in The Way We Were, took to social media to share a sweet black and white picture of them.

"Every day on the set of The Way We Were was exciting, intense and pure joy," she wrote. "We were such opposites: he was from the world of horses; I was allergic to them!

"Yet, we kept trying to find out more about each other, just like the characters in the movie. Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting – and one of the finest actors ever.

"The last time I saw him, when he came to lunch, we discussed art and decided to send each other our first drawings. He was one of a kind and I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him."

Meryl Streep starred opposite Robert in the romantic drama Out Of Africa and again in the 2007 war film Lions For Lambs, also paid tribute.

She said in a statement: "One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace my lovely friend."