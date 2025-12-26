Taylor Fritz shares rare photo of eight year old son as they celebrate Christmas

Taylor Fritz's off season is looking extra cozy. The 28-year-old professional tennis player celebrated Christmas with his rarely seen son, Jordan, eight.

Taylor posted a photo of him and Jordan to his 887k Instagram followers, writing: "Happy holidays from the Fritz boys." The two shared big smiles and showed off their similar looks. In one photo, Jordan appeared to be opening a present from his famous father. In another, Taylor's son is laughing while wearing a paper crown.

The professional tennis player doesn't share photos of or talk about his son often. Taylor was just 20-years-old when he welcomed Jordan. At the time, he was married to his high school sweetheart, Raquel Pedraza.

The former couple tied the knot in 2016, when they were just 18 and 17 respectively. Taylor and Raquel were together for three years before splitting up in 2019. Raquel was also a professional tennis player before retiring the same year she and Taylor divorced.

© Instagram Taylor and his son have the same smile

While she now lives a much more private life, Taylor's career has only taken off.

"I have a son that I don't get to see near as much as I'd like," he said on Netflix's show on tennis – Break Point. "As it stands right now, I just have to try to see him as much as I possibly can."

© Instagram Jordan lives primarily with his mom, Raquel

Aside from his successful tennis career – Taylor is currently ranked number six in the world – he is also in a committed relationship with influencer Morgan Riddle. The couple started dating in 2020 after meeting on the dating app, Raya.

Morgan has revolutionized what it means to be the partner of a tennis player. She was a main character on Breaking Point and shares details of her match day outfits to her over one million Instagram and TikTok followers in her effort to "make tennis cool again."

© Anadolu via Getty Images Taylor reached the semifinals of Wimbledon this summer

While neither Morgan nor Taylor have made a public comment about how Jordan fits into their nomadic lifestyle. But, in 2023, Taylor opened up to People about his relationship with Morgan: "It's been great. I feel like we're very much a team, and it's been great to have."

If Morgan and Taylor's love is as permanent as it seems, they will have to create a healthy, blended family. Family dynamics are complicated at the best of times, but it is crucial that any new step-parents have a deep understanding of how a blended family is emotionally different to other family types.

© Getty Images Taylor and Morgan have been together for five years

Family mediator and parenting specialist, Paige Harley, explained to HELLO!: "In my experience, blended families function best when step-parents focus on building connection rather than stepping into an authority role right away or at all. Kids really don't need a second 'parent,' what they respond to most is a calm, steady adult who helps them feel safe. When there's tension between homes, that neutral presence can make a huge difference."

For what it's worth, Morgan did like the Instagram photo of Taylor and his son, giving her silent nod that she is in full support of her partner's parenting journey.