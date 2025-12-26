Jamie Redknapp pictured with grown-up sons from marriage to Louise during blended family Christmas

The Redknapps have shared a rare insight into their blended family dynamic at Christmas. Harry Redknapp took to Instagram to share some joyful photographs of the football-mad family celebrating the holidays together, revealing Jamie Redknapp's eldest sons Charley, 21, and Beau, 17, were spending the festivities with their father this year.

The celebratory photographs saw the youngsters, whom Jamie shares with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp, posing with their stepmum Frida Redknapp and their adorable little brother Raphael, as well as their grandparents, Harry and Sandra Redknapp.

© Instagram Jamie Redknapp celebrated Christmas with his whole family

"Happy Christmas everyone," Harry penned in his Instagram caption. “Special time with family and a wonderful dinner cooked by Frida. Hope you all had a lovely day.”

It’s not often that we see the whole Redknapp family together, so the portraits were met with a flurry of well-wishes from the Sky Sports pundit and his father's followers.

It was lovely to see Charley and Beau’s bond with their little brother Raphel in particular, with the boys’ close relationship evident in the harmonious snaps.

Successfully navigating separation

© Instagram Jamie with his three sons and parents Sandra and Harry Redknapp

Louise previously sat down with HELLO! for an intimate interview, revealing that she had initially found it hard to navigate the separation but had learnt how to make things work for the sake of her children.

Jamie and Louise parted ways in 2017 after 19 years of marriage, and their divorce was finalised the following year. The former Liverpool star wed Swedish model Frida in October 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Chelsea Register Office in London, before welcoming their son the next month.

Discussing how the breakdown of her marriage had affected her family, Louise told us: "I've felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys' lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family.

© Instagram Louise often shares family photos with her sons Charley and Beau

"Their life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel."

The former Eternal singer shared her number advice for anyone going through a separation, saying: "It's tough but I think my mum always said to me, nothing ever stays the same and that's true of your feelings and your emotions as well, so just hold on to that.

"It's really hard. Focus on you, look after you and the people that are near and dear to you just and yeah, just find things that make you happy."

Blended family

It's clear to see that the family has made it work successfully since then, managing to make coparenting work like a dream.

© Instagram Jamie Redknapp's youngest son Raphael is taking after him

While Louise's sons were spending Christmas with their father, the pop princess was spotted at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park on a date with her boyfriend, Drew Michael.

The singer has been dating the London businessman since 2024, and they have been inseparable since going public with their romance early last year.

Asked if she might consider getting married for the second time, Louise recently told The Sun: "Oh, I'm not even thinking that far ahead. I'm not even going there. I just want to be proud of this, and I want to really enjoy it. I've met a really great guy, and I'm really happy. But you never know what the future holds."