Jamie Redknapp's lookalike son Raphael gives mum Frida unexpected makeover in adorable mother-son moment

Former England footballer Jamie Redknapp recently delighted his followers as he reflected on his relationship with his mini-me son Raphael, one, who appears to be taking after him in the sporting skills department.

Jamie's wife Frida also dotes on their little boy, and took to Instagram to share an adorable moment between herself and her youngest son.

In a sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse, she shared a snippet of Raphael looking sceptical as he touched her face, which was covered with a green face mask, and he appeared to attempt to wipe it off!

WATCH: Frida Redknapp melts hearts as Raphael 'reunites' with father Jamie

The model jokingly captioned the image: "@hellomantle Rapha's not too sure about your green mask [crying laughing emoji]. I told him it's great though!"

It's clear that the youngster enjoys a strong bond with his parents, with his face typically lighting up whenever he sees them. Frida demonstrated this recently in an adorable clip that she shared on her Instagram Stories.

In the video, the blonde beauty wheeled her youngest son through a shopping centre in his buggy when they came across a Sketchers shop that featured Jamie on its promotional material. Frida made sure Raphael got a good look at the poster, and the tot beamed with joy as he recognised his father on the advertisement.

The star even jokingly shared a snippet of their conversation, writing: "Who's that handsome guy Rapha?" and bursting a speech bubble from her son's mouth that read: "It's my dada in slip-ins."

Frida and Jamie on holiday with their son

Raphael will turn two this month and ahead of his big day, Frida shared the most adorable snaps of the youngster in a blazer, matching trousers and trainers. The tot was having a ball driving a car simulator, with his model mum joking: "I'm not sure our driver had passed his test last night. Looked a bit too young to me."

Doting dad Jamie, who also shares two teenage sons, Charley, 19, and Beau, 14, with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp, also recently shared a photo of his young son.

© Getty Frida is a doting mum

Taken on a walk with the duo wearing their winter coats, the father and son shared a loving gaze, with the former football ace captioning the picture: "My boy." Frida commented: "Two handsome guys."

While Jamie was a recently visiting Charley in Arizona, Raphael and Frida made the most of their mother-son time, including in one photo where Raphael was pictured chowing down on a piece of banana cake which, no doubt, was a tasty treat cooked up by his mum, who is a keen cook.

© Instagram The couple welcomed Raphael soon after their wedding

Captioning the snap on her Instagram account, Frida penned: "Happy boy with [banana emoji] cake." The cutie looked happier than ever smiling away as he munched on his snack wearing a sunshine yellow T-shirt and grey shorts.

Frida and Jamie welcomed Raphael in November 2021, just weeks after tying the knot in October of the same year. Frida also has four older children, including teenagers Michael and Amanda, and two younger sons, all of whom she shares with her ex, American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie.