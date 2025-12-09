Michelle Keegan's baby daughter Palma is a mini Santa Claus in adorable festive outfit

Just like her stylish mother, Michelle Keegan’s baby daughter Palma was the epitome of festive chic during a weekend getaway to London. The nine-month-old - who will enjoy her first Christmas this year - was spied looking streets ahead in the fashion stakes in a sweet snap that showed her being held by father Mark Wright.

Michelle, 38, shared a carousel of photos of the adorable family trip to Instagram with the caption: "A little bit of Christmas magic this weekend." The trio stayed at the luxurious Corinthia London, a favourite of the pair, where they dined at the hotel’s restaurant Mezzogiorno by Francesco Mazzei and took a trip past the Ritz.

In one snap Palma, who was born in March, wore a bright red cardigan emblazoned with ‘Palma believes’ in swirly white typography, along with a pair of white tights, in an ensemble that nodded to Santa Claus. Other photos showed her famous mum enjoying a glass of wine in a sleeveless knit and glasses as well as posing in a silky co-ord beside the sumptuous surroundings.

The Brassic and Fool Me Once actress’ post has been ‘liked’ more than 100,000 times, with Jess Wright and Natalya Wright - the sisters of her 38-year-old husband Mark - leaving a string of heart emojis. However, many of the comments focused on Palma’s outfit, with one fan writing: "Palma’s cardigan is the cutest."

Palma’s latest cosy look comes after she twinned with her mum in a recent post taken at home. They were both snapped wearing matching festive pyjamas designed with a snowy mountainous skiing theme, which are part of the star’s Very collection. The nightwear is available in adult sizes as well as for babies and children.

Michelle and Mark, who is a presenter on Heart, got married in Suffolk in 2015. They met while on separate holidays to Dubai for New Year’s in late 2012, and the former The Only Way Is Essex star proposed in September 2013 on a beach. The couple now live in Essex in a house they built together.

Speaking to The Guardian about the home they are now raising Palma in, Michelle said: "I was filming in Australia and hadn’t seen the house for months. And when I walked in, Mark had lit all the candles and… I couldn’t speak for five minutes," she recalled. "I couldn’t find the words to say how I felt, because I was so overwhelmed. I just burst out crying."

The former Coronation Street star elaborated how the house, which has a private spa and gym, symbolised some of the struggles they had navigated during their relationship. “It still gets me emotional,” she explained. “Because we’ve worked really hard for it. We’ve had to make a lot of sacrifices. I missed lots of milestones in my life due to work. Mark went to LA and we spent months apart, which was hard. But, it’s worth it.”