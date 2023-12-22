Kelly Ripa's striking daughter is her aunt's double as fans marvel over their resemblance

Lola Consuelos almost overshadowed her parents, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, this week when she made an appearance on their show Live!.

The aspiring singer, 22, was joined by her older brother, Michael, 26, on a cooking segment on Live with Kelly and Mark - and fans were blown away on so many levels.

While the youngest of the siblings, Joaquin, 20, was absent from the on-air family antics, Lola and Michael made sure there was plenty of entertainment to go around.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's family photos through the years

And after Kelly shared photos of the foursome on Instagram, fans weighed in on their chemistry and also Lola's startling resemblance to her mom and another lesser known family member.

Alongside comments about Lola being her Kelly's double, right down to their identical voices, were remarks about her being the spitting image of Mark's sister, Adriana.

When one fan wrote: "Lola is her mothers twin," many agreed, but another quipped: "Actually, Lola is Mark's 'very gorgeous' sister's twin. Try to look her up. It's amazing."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with children Lola and Michael

Sure enough, rare photos of the family with Adriana prove the Consuelos gene is also very strong. With their raven hair and pretty features, Lola could quite easily pass for Adriana's daughter.

While Adriana may not be as famous like her brother, she's a woman of many talents as her Instagram bio reads: "Latina. Mom. Writer. Attorney. Ballerina. Grateful."

In addition to Adriana, Mark also has an older brother. Family is incredibly important to the Riverdale actor who recently opened up about his life in an interview with digital lifestyle magazine, Mr Feelgood.

When asked who his hero is, Mark paid tribute to Kelly and gushed: "I've lived with this person for the past 27 years — I would have to say my wife. The bravest, fiercest, most loyal person with the utmost integrity — just knows the difference between right and wrong.

Kelly and daughter Lola, 22

"She is my moral compass when it comes to life. She’s a woman of her word. I’ve seen her face immense challenges and succeed.

"I’ve seen her walk into things that I know she’s been extremely afraid of, and overcome it with grace. And she gave birth to our three children and carried them. She’s an amazing mother."

© Instagram The family are incredibly close

He concluded: "Yeah, she’s my hero. The fact that I was able to marry someone like that! My dad did say, 'Marry above your station'."

Mark also spoke about the next phase in their family life as he opened up about their children getting older and confessed there was "talk about grandchildren".

© Getty Images Mark says Kelly is his hero

"We’re designing things around that," he told the outlet. "We want to be the magnets, we want to be the favorite grandparents. So we’re building the magnets so they have to come to us.""It’s those kinds of conversations that really tie us together", he added.

