Molly Shannon's actress daughter Stella joins mom on the red carpet — photos

Molly Shannon attended the red carpet for her recent project People We Meet on Vacation, where her daughter Stella Shannon Chesnut stole the show. The 19-year-old towered over her famous mother as they took pictures together on January 6 in Los Angeles.

Stella donned an over-the-shoulder little black dress with black heels, as she flaunted her beautiful straight ginger hair. Molly rocked a dark burgundy sparkly dress and black heels. The duo were all smiles as they posed for the photographers on the orange carpet.

© FilmMagic Stella towered over her mother during the recent carpet

This isn't the first time that the pair have attended a premiere together. In fact, Molly has taken her daughter as her plus one for numerous occasions since she was a little girl.

The mother-daughter duo attended the Cinderella carpet in 2005, the Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation premiere in 2018 and the I Love That For You carpet in 2022.

Stella also has the acting bug – like mother, like daughter, as they say. She is currently attending New York University, where she is fittingly studying theater. Stella isn't new to the world of film – she's appeared in Horse Girl, Spin Me Round and Nights with Emily.

© Getty Images Back in 2018, Stella was almost Molly's height

Molly and her husband Fritz Chesnut are also parents to their son Nolan, 20. She acknowledged that back when she was a young working mother in Hollywood, juggling it all was "not easy." However, now both of their children are away in college and she has much more time to herself as an empty nester, therefore she's loving her newly acquired me-time.

She revealed: "With both my kids headed off to college, and what changed in my life was I had more time to take longer hikes. When you're busy with kids, it's hard, you forget. You're just so busy all the time. It's hard to just remember to do nice things for yourself. Or it's like a kind of anxious feeling, because you feel like you're on a fast-moving treadmill when you're a mom who works — or any moms who don't work, you're just so busy. So yeah, so I feel like I do have a little more time to exercise now. So that's really nice," per She Knows.

© Getty Images The two attended several red carpets over the years

The actress is also learning to be more flexible with her time in this new season of her life that comes with a lot more autonomy.

She added: "I'm also at the point where I'm like, I've done a lot. So I feel like, because I've worked so hard for so long, now I can do that if I really want to take a month off, or take the summer off. I can if I want to. So that's really nice."

The entertainer had a full-circle moment when her kids came to watch her host Saturday Night Live two years ago. She shared: "They came and they were in the audience with my husband and my nieces and nephew, and it was just that was the greatest part of it."

© Getty Images Stella grew up right before our eyes

Molly continued: "SNL was such a big part of my life before I had kids, and then to be hosting and have them there and get to see that. It was like, this is the greatest that this gets to happen, and I get to show them this part of my life before, and they got to see me and come to the after party. … And it was truly incredible. It was so special having them there."

When it comes to parenting advice, Molly wholeheartedly believes that the multifaceted bond between a child and their mother is a two-way street. Whenever she would argue with her children as they were growing up, she took accountability for what she could have done differently in the situation.

She revealed on Today with Jenna & Friends (back when it was Today with Hoda and Jenna): "I would think, 'how can I be better? How can I mirror the defense or that type of thing?' I would want to work on myself. So I'm always reading psychology, self-help — almost like a class. I find it interesting, and I love learning. Most of the time, they just want to be heard."