Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy's special gesture for parents during their family Christmas together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove Bloom showed off her artistic side in a sweet gesture for her parents during their Christmas together.

The four-year-old charmingly wrote out everyone's place card holders with a festive border and Katy posted about it on her social media. Daisy also drew Christmas lights on the corner of everyone's card.

© Instagram Daisy made place holders for her family

She used red paint to spell out her family member's names including her own, her parents' and her brother's Flynn, whom Orlando shares with his former wife, Miranda Kerr.

The "Roar" singer shared a carousel online, featuring a behind the scenes look into her captioned "holidaze," with her big family.

Her pictures featured "Daisy's x-mas list," which comically included a "boyfriend" and "a cat."

© Instagram Daisy got crafty over the holidays

Katy also revealed just how committed she was to moving Daisy's Elf on the Shelf to a new area each night. The star shared a screengrab of her setting an alarm for 11p.m. to "MOVE ELF/GO TO SLEEP."

Her fun holidays included the performer getting dressed up in a Grinch onesie and going on a Christmas lights tour with a live band.

The family also played card games, visited a tree farm, went ice skating, saw the Nutcracker ballet, and she created snowflakes out of beads with Daisy.

© Instagram Katy shared Daisy's x-mas list

Katy and Orlando met back in 2016 and had an on and off-relationship over the years. The two got married in 2019, and welcomed Daisy the following year, however, they separated in June 2025.

Their reps shared: "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

They added: "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

Orlando got candid about their co-parenting situation and revealed on the Today show: "We're gonna be great. It's nothing but love. We've got a beautiful daughter. You know, when you leave everything on the field…I feel grateful for all of it."

© Instagram Katy enjoyed some D.I.Y. with Daisy

Katy's carousel also featured a surprising addition towards the end. She unexpectedly showed off her new boyfriend Justin Trudeau too.

The two enjoyed a swim in the ocean together in one shot and in another, Katy was spotted giving him a kiss on the cheek.

Justin and Katy began to be romantically linked in July 2025, and the new pair confirmed their relationship in October 2025, when they were spotted holding hands in Paris as they enjoyed Crazy Horse Paris' cabaret show for Katy's 41st birthday.