Jennifer Garner shares bittersweet moment with daughter Violet hours before the Golden Globes

It takes a lot of patience to be Jennifer Garner, an in-demand Hollywood starlet AND an in-demand mom-of-three.

The actress, 53, spent the weekend attending the 83rd Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton, her first appearance at the ceremony in a whopping 13 years, and looked stunning while doing so.

© Getty Images Jennifer Garner attended the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026, her first time at the ceremony in 13 years

She wore a custom black CONG TRI gown, complete with thousands of crystals and embellished beads in a sparkly, flapper-style silhouette that made her shimmer like the night sky on the carpet.

However, the process of getting ready for the Globes apparently came second to caring for her three kids, she told WWD on the red carpet. The star shares Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 13, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck (whose second ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, also happened to be at the ceremony).

© Getty Images She spent the morning of the show making waffles for her daughter Violet's friends before sending her back to college

"My daughter went back to college this morning," she told the outlet on the carpet, referring to Violet, who is currently a student at Yale University. "So I got up at 5, took her to the airport. Did a little work, I had a huge sleepover at my house last night, I made waffles for a bunch of teenagers."

When asked how she balanced all that work with getting ready for one of the biggest nights of award season, she simply remarked: "There's no stress here, it's all good." She did also jokingly clarify, when talking about her jewelry for the night: "These and waffles did not intersect."

Jennifer, a Golden Globe winner in 2002 for her turn in the show Alias, was one of the night's presenters, on January 11, 2026 at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, joining Amanda Seyfried to give out the award for Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture (which went to One Battle After Another's Teyana Taylor).

Early riser

Of course, early mornings are really no sweat for the actress, who recently shared in an interview with Marie Claire that by 9 AM, she had "already completed a dance-cardio workout, caught up on email and meeting notes for ongoing projects, sent her kids to school and taken a good, long look at the lemon trees fruiting outside the window of her Los Angeles home office."

© Getty Images The actress presented the award for Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture to Teyana Taylor

"Oh, gosh – I've been up [for] so many hours already. I love early mornings," she gushed. She's also incorporating daily journaling and new workouts to prepare her for upcoming roles, as well as to present herself with more variety and spontaneity.

"I realized that I had pursued strength and stamina at the expense of mobility, so I'm incorporating things I haven't done in so long, like yoga," she further explained. "I have to back up to go forward."

© Getty Images Jennifer co-parents her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer was also open about taking a step back from Hollywood to devote those mornings to her kids with her ex Ben (they were married from 2005 to 2018), a decision she looks back on fondly and with zero regrets. And speaking of waffles, Jennifer previously also shared with us how much joy she actually gets out of cooking for her family.

"I think we can get too focused on it being like Martha Stewart," she told HELLO!. "Kids don't care. Families don't care. No one cares. Just make it. Just do it with love. And do your best. And pretty much, people will eat it."

