Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin 'super grateful' as he shares momentous life update

It's a big day for the Ripa-Consuelos household, as the youngest member of the family, Joaquin Consuelos, is set to make his Broadway debut, just months after graduating from college.

The 22-year-old is the youngest of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' three children. Their oldest, 28-year-old Michael, is an actor, writer and producer, while their only daughter, 24-year-old Lola, is a musician who released her debut EP in December.

© Instagram Joaquin Consuelos will be appearing in an upcoming production of "Death of a Salesman" on Broadway

Joaquin is a graduate of the University of Michigan's drama program, and now, he's been newly cast in an upcoming revival of the famed play Death of a Salesman on Broadway.

The production will star Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf in the leading roles, directed by Joe Mantello. Preview shows will begin on March 6 at the Winter Garden Theatre (currently playing Mamma Mia!), and opening night will take place on April 9.

© Getty Images The popular play has been revived on Broadway five times before

Per an update from Playbill, joining Nathan and Laurie will be Christopher Abbott, Ben Ahlers, K. Todd Freeman, Jonathan Cake, John Drea, Michael Benjamin Washington, Tasha Lawrence, Jake Silbermann, Jake Termine, Karl Green, and Jack Falahee. It is unclear what role Joaquin will play, he is likely one of the swing members.

An official logline for the historic play, written by Arthur Miller, reads: "One man and his family are caught up in the pressures and delusions of living the American Dream. Miller's play is the story of a traveling salesman whose illusions of picture-perfect business and family life cave in on him."

The drama was written in 1949 and opened on Broadway that same year, instantly becoming a hit, winning a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Tony Award for Best Play. It has since been revived five times on the Broadway stage.

Joaquin shared the news with his followers on Instagram with a screenshot of the Playbill story, writing beside it: "Super grateful to be a part of this." This is only the second mainstream project for the young actor, who graduated from the University of Michigan in the spring of 2025.

It was revealed in December that Joaquin had been cast in a pilot for Hulu's upcoming adaptation of Nash Jenkins' 2023 novel Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos, simply titled Foster Dade. He will join Sam Trammell and Heather Burns in the show.

Joaquin will play the character of Colby, first revealed by Deadline. His official character description reads: "Colby projects confidence and revels in his status as a senior prefect in Brennan House."

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Joaquin will also appear in an upcoming Hulu pilot for the show "Foster Dade"

"Obsessed with getting into Brown, he never misses a chance to drop the name for his resume. He kindly offers to show Foster around school, but his true colors reveal a rule-obsessed enforcer with a chip on his shoulder." Joaquin is represented by CAA and Untitled, with Walt Disney Studios behind the Hulu production.

An official logline describes Foster Dade as "a sophisticated mystery set at an East Coast boarding school that explores privilege, scandal, sexuality, and masculinity amid the rise of social media, millennial anxiety and pharmaceuticals."