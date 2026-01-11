Princess Charlotte displays signature pose in new photos

Princess Charlotte delighted royal fans as she stepped out on Christmas Day in 2025, and just two weeks on, royal fans have spotted a moment some may have missed where she put her (adorable) signature pose on full display.
The 10-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales was spotted heading into church alongside senior members of the royal family, led by her grandfather, King Charles, on the Sandringham estate, before setting off on the annual walkabout to greet members of the public.
Charlotte's balletic posture
Charlotte was seen at one point standing with her legs crossed over eachother and a perfectly straight posture. Sources told HELLO! that Charlotte happily smiled and posed for selfies with the crowds who had gathered to celebrate Christmas Day with the royals. "She is such a little star," they said.
It's a pose she also stepped into while attending her mother Kate's 'Together at Christmas' service at Westminster Abbey and at the Christmas Day service at Sandringham, both in 2024.
This way of standing likely comes from her passion for ballet. In 2023, Kate flew under the radar, taking Charlotte and her friends to the Saturday evening performance of Cinderella by the Royal Ballet and the National Ballet of Canada at the Royal Opera House in London.
Charlotte is a mini dancing queen
That year, Kate also visited Standfast & Barracks, a printworks in Lancaster, where she met seven-year-old Emily May Catto, who is the granddaughter of the firm's longest-serving worker, Pete Ellison.
Emily told Kate she likes dancing, to which the princess replied: "My daughter Charlotte likes dancing, she loves ballet and tap. Keep up the dancing."
The benefits of ballet
Eloise Skinner, a fitness instructor and qualified ballet teacher, previously told us that the skill can improve "strength, endurance, flexibility, mobility, balance, agility and alignment".
"For young people in particular, ballet is great for developing spatial awareness and proprioception, the awareness of one's position in space," she adds. "Ballet also emphasises length and alignment, helping to embed good postural habits as a child gets older."