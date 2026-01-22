Michelle Keegan's baby daughter Palma seen crawling for first time on sun-soaked family holiday

Michelle Keegan is embracing every stage of motherhood, and her daughter has just ticked off a new milestone. The Fool Me Once star, 38, gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Palma, in March 2025, and in new photos from a sun-soaked getaway with Mark Wright, the tot was seen publicly crawling for the first time.

Updating fans from their break in Abu Dhabi, the Brassic star shared a snap in which fans saw Palma crawling along the sand while on the beach with her parents at night-time. The little girl wore a soft knitted cardigan with her name stitched on the back as her parents looked on proudly, Mark's arm wrapped affectionately around his wife.

© Instagram Baby Palma was seen crawling on the beach in Abu Dhabi

Michelle and Palma's quality time

In another shot, Michelle held her daughter on her lap as they enjoyed the views over the sea at sunset. In a third, Palma was a little water baby as she dipped her hands into a water feature, having been dressed in the cutest lemon-hued sunhat and baby romper.

© Instagram Palma was seen in a baby romper as she played with a water feature at their hotel

© Instagram Michelle shared a slew of photos from their getaway to Abu Dhabi

"Magic in the Middle East," the carousel was captioned. The trip came after Michelle and Mark, 39, enjoyed a quiet Christmas with their daughter and close families. Heart Radio DJ Mark's fellow former TOWIE star sister, Jess Wright, posted photos online from their Christmas Day.

© Instagram Palma got a personalised doll house for Christmas

Little Palma looked absolutely adorable for her first Christmas as she played with her cousins, including Jess' two-year-old son, Presley. Michelle's daughter was a cute Christmas angel in a ruby red velvet party dress with a white flower-adorned headband.

Michelle's exciting year ahead

Michelle enjoyed some time in the sun with her little one before she launched back into work. 2026 is set to be an exciting year for the star who made her TV debut in Coronation Street in 2008, as she is set to appear in The Blame, a new crime drama for ITV.

© Instagram/ITV ITV's new thriller The Blame, starring Michelle Keegan and Douglas Booth, is set to be released some time in 2026

The release date is yet to be announced, but the six-part drama will also star The Dirt star Douglas Booth and Line of Duty's Nigel Boyle. ITV's Director of Drama, Polly Hill, who will oversee the production of The Blame, said: "The Blame is a brilliant new crime thriller full of surprising twists and a compelling investigation that also cleverly tackles police corruption, exploitation, and misogyny as the thriller unravels.

© @michkeegan/Instagram Michelle Keegan and Nathan Mensah holding clapperboard behind the scenes of The Blame

"Megan [Gallagher] is such a wonderful and clever writer, and with Michelle Keegan in the lead and Nicola Shindler at the helm, this is going to be an unmissable drama and one I'm very proud to have on ITV."