Michelle Keegan's baby Palma clutches mother's hand – in matching winter jumpers

Michelle Keegan isn't just famous for her brilliant acting chops in Sky sitcom Brassic and Netflix's Fool Me Once. Over the years, the 38-year-old has also become quite a fashion icon in her own right, and it seems that she's passing that flair down to her baby daughter, Palma.

She may only be less than one year old, but little Palma has already been dressed in some of the cutest baby outfits, including the perfect Halloween costume and tiny festive velvet dresses over the Christmas period, but her most recent one might just be one of the best yet.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan holding Palma's hand in matching sweaters

Taking to her Instagram stories on 20 January, the actress shared a very sweet photo of herself and her little girl holding hands, in matching knitted jumpers, perfect for the colder months.

Palma's sweater featured small white flowers embroidered into the sleeve, while Michelle's perfectly matched the colour of the small adornments on her daughters. Nothing beats an adorable matching mother-daughter look, and Michelle has been one of their biggest advocates since she and her TOWIE alum husband, Mark Wright, welcomed their daughter.

A wider 'mummy and me' trend

Outside of knitwear, matching sets for mothers and daughters have been trending across women's fashion, including with pyjamas. Our Fashion and Beauty News Editor here at HELLO!, Laura Sutcliffe, is also a lover of the 'mummy and me' trend, and in fact has a pair of matching pyjamas of her own for her little girl.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan's baby daughter Palma made her modelling debut in a pair of 'mummy and me' matching PJs

"As a mother who is unashamedly obsessed with seasonal items for my kids, I really like these matching creations," Laura commented. "They are often unisex, so suitable for both boys and girls."

On how becoming a mother has influenced Michelle's style, to the point of affecting the clothes that she designs as well as wears, adding: "I love the fact that Michelle has changed direction when it comes to her Very line - she’s leaning into motherhood and I can definitely sense a baby range coming up after seeing Palma model these!"

Michelle and Palma's start to the year

The mother-daughter duo have got a sunny start to the year, having jetted over to Abu Dhabi to join Mark, who is currently working in the United Arab Emirates while he and Heart radio co-presenter Olly Murs have been competing in broadcasting competitions there.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan shared a photo of her coffee as she enjoyed the sunshine in Abu Dhabi

Confirmed that she'd arrived, the actress shared photographs of her enjoying a coffee, and one of The Emerging Man sculpture in Yas Bay.