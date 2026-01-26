Goldie Hawn reveals struggles of raising Kate and Oliver Hudson as a single mom after Bill Hudson divorce

The Private Benjamin star has been married twice, to Gus Trikonis and Bill, before finding love for over four decades with Kurt Russell

You'd be hard pressed to find a Hollywood family as close as the Hawn-Russell-Hudson clan, led by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Goldie, 80, and Kurt, 74, have been together for over four decades, famously making it a point to never marry after both were unlucky in love and marriage before. Together, they raise their son Wyatt Russell, Kurt's son from his first marriage, Boston Russell, and Goldie's two kids from her second marriage, Kate and Oliver Hudson.

Goldie Hawn, pregnant with son Oliver Hudson, and Bill Hudson attend an advance screening of "Taxi Driver" at the headquarters of the Directors Guild of America in Hollywood, California, on February 19, 1976© Getty Images
Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson were married in 1976, but separated in 1980 and were divorced by 1982

During an appearance on The Dan Buettner Podcast on January 22, the actress spoke candidly about her views on mental health, aging gracefully and parenting, especially with Kate and Oliver. "Not just me, Kurt also raised them," she told the host, pointing out that Kurt was more of a father to her kids than their actual biological father, Bill Hudson.

Bill, now 76, was married to the Oscar-winning actress from 1976 to 1982. However, after their divorce, they essentially cut off all ties, with Kate and Oliver remaining estranged for years from their dad. "When I got a divorce, and Katy and Oliver were little. And he was gone, our relationship didn't work," Goldie recalled.

American actress Goldie Hawn and her second husband musician and television variety show host Bill Hudson arrive at the premiere of 'Taxi Driver,' February 8, 1976© Getty Images
"But I remember thinking, 'Oh my kids are fine, it'll be me in the house, my housekeeper, we're all women. It's so happy, there's no pressure.' It really felt good," she continued. However, she soon began to realize that being a single mom, especially one at the height of her career, was not easy.

"There are things that I tried to do that I realized are really hard to do just alone," she explained, even referencing the famous conclusion of 1980's Private Benjamin, in which her character Judy decides to leave her husband-to-be at the altar and choose her independence.

"But in the meantime, I met Kurt, and he loved my children," Goldie gushed. "And I didn't think I'd find anybody who'd love my children the way I did. So we parented together. And it was wonderful."

Goldie looked back on some of her past relationships and the decisions she'd made as a mom-of-two trying to keep her family together after a trying divorce. "There were things that I did that I wish I hadn't done," she explained. "The kids were little, I was in my time of high sexuality."

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell attend the 97th Annual Oscars© Getty Images
Goldie and Kurt have been together since Valentine's Day of 1983

She specifically referred to her relationship with French actor Yves Rénier in the early 1980s. "He happened to live in France, I left for four days every now and then to go see him. We spent time together, then I brought him back. That was the stupidest thing I could've done."

Actor Kurt Russell, son Boston Russell, step-daughter Kate Hudson and son Wyatt Russell attend the "Executive Decision" Westwood Premiere on March 11, 1996 at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California© Getty Images
"I didn't go away for long, long periods of time, but I went away. And then I brought some weird dude back, some guy," she continued. "They didn't know him and they didn't understand my relationship with him." She went on to note that she has since cultivated an open and honest relationship with her kids, preferring to treat them like they're "human" just as much as their parents.

